News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/08/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Global Growth to Lose Momentum This Year, World Bank Says

The World Bank cut its forecasts for global growth in 2019 and 2020, citing a worsening set of factors from trade tensions to financial-market instability to currency challenges in a number of emerging markets. 

 
Bank of Canada Expected to Keep Rates on Hold Amid Lower Crude Prices

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate on hold at a policy announcement Wednesday, giving officials more time to monitor the impact of low oil prices and financial-market turbulence on the Canadian economy. 

 
U.S., China Narrow Differences on Trade

The U.S. and China made progress on narrowing their differences on trade issues and purchases of U.S. goods and services, though the two sides are far from striking a deal. 

 
Saudi Arabia Edges Toward Bet on Booming U.S. Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia is nearing a deal to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas, a landmark decision for the kingdom which in the past had been a huge supplier of energy to America. 

 
Germany Shows Symptoms of Deeper Economic Pain

Fresh signs of a weakening German economy are raising fears that last year's slowdown could spill into 2019, deepening the challenges facing policy makers. 

 
Stocks Advance for a Third Session

Shares jumped on signs the U.S. and China made progress during their trade negotiations, with major U.S. indexes climbing about 1%. 

 
Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

Oil prices climbed for the seventh consecutive session, extending a recent rebound to start 2019. 

 
Small-Cap Stocks Take On New Shine

Small-capitalization companies are projected to notch another year of big profit gains, potentially making their shares a haven for investors as earnings at larger firms slow. 

 
Volatility Signal Flashes Red, Even as Stocks Rebound

The futures curve tracking Wall Street's "fear gauge," the VIX, remains inverted, with contracts expiring in the near term more expensive than ones dated further out in the future, an indication that some investors expect wild price swings to continue. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Fell in November

The number of unfilled jobs in the U.S. fell in November to the lowest level since June, though openings still exceeded unemployed Americans.

