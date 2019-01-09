China's Currency Proves a Surprise Oasis of Calm

Despite recent turmoil in financial markets, the Chinese yuan has been surprisingly stable, as trade talks between Beijing and Washington continue and other pressures eased.

China to Roll out Measures to Boost Consumption, Investment: Official

China will roll out measures to boost consumption in automobiles and home appliances and the central government will increase spending in infrastructure investment, the head of statistics bureau said.

Global Growth to Lose Momentum This Year, World Bank Says

The World Bank cut its forecasts for global growth in 2019 and 2020, citing a worsening set of factors from trade tensions to financial-market instability to currency challenges in a number of emerging markets.

Bank of Canada Expected to Keep Rates on Hold Amid Lower Crude Prices

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate on hold at a policy announcement Wednesday, giving officials more time to monitor the impact of low oil prices and financial-market turbulence on the Canadian economy.

U.S., China Narrow Differences on Trade

The U.S. and China made progress on narrowing their differences on trade issues and purchases of U.S. goods and services, though the two sides are far from striking a deal.

Investors Poised for Subtle Signs of De-Escalation as Trade Talks Proceed

As U.S. trade negotiators meet with their Beijing counterparts, analysts are watching closely for even the smallest signs of progress.

Saudi Arabia Edges Toward Bet on Booming U.S. Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia is nearing a deal to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas, a landmark decision for the kingdom which in the past had been a huge supplier of energy to America.

Germany Shows Symptoms of Deeper Economic Pain

Fresh signs of a weakening German economy are raising fears that last year's slowdown could spill into 2019, deepening the challenges facing policy makers.

Stocks Advance for a Third Session

Shares jumped on signs the U.S. and China made progress during their trade negotiations, with major U.S. indexes climbing about 1%.

Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

Oil prices climbed for the seventh consecutive session, extending a recent rebound to start 2019.