Stocks Climb as U.S.-China Trade Talks Wrap Up

Stocks around the world extended their resurgence, with investors optimistic as trade talks between U.S. and Chinese negotiating teams drew to a close.

Fed's Bostic: It's Time for Fed to Be Patient With Monetary Policy

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the U.S. central bank has short-term interest rates about where they need to be right now in a climate surrounding by uncertainty over the economic outlook.

Goldman Sachs Lowers Forecasts for Yields, Fed

Goldman Sachs economists said Tuesday that weakening economic data combined with tighter financial conditions and investors' diminished appetite for risk have led the firm to lower its forecasts for interest-rate increases and U.S. government bond yields

Computer Models to Investors: Short Everything

Trend-following investment strategies-a computer-based way of trading that has become a major force in some markets-have gone from bullish to bearish to a degree not seen since the 2007-08 crisis.

Fed Meeting Minutes Will Show How Officials Judged Economic Risks

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting will provide more detail about how officials view risks to economic growth and how they might react if growth shows signs of slowing more than anticipated.

Housing Market Is Canary in Interest-Rate Coal Mine

There may be reason to worry that the whole U.S. economy has become dependent on low rates and that the housing market is merely the first area to show symptoms of it.

Saudi Arabia Is Raising Money Again With International Bonds

Saudi Arabia will seek a fresh injection of dollars by selling bonds on Wednesday, banking documents show, testing the kingdom's ability to raise new debt after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

U.S. Government Shutdown Paralyzes IPOs, Imperiling Expectations for 2019

The government shutdown is threatening to spoil what was poised to be a banner year for IPOs.

As Unemployment Shrinks in Europe, Big Disparities Linger

The eurozone's unemployment rate fell to its lowest rate in more than a decade, a sign that the economic slowdown is unlikely to turn quickly into a recession, but rates in Southern Europe remain high.

China-Led AIIB Stays Cautious as It Commits $500 Million for Infrastructure Bonds

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank plans to devote a portion of its war chest to bonds that finance sustainable energy, transportation and communications.