News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/09/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Rosengren Says Fed Can Wait for Clarity Before Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said he is willing to hold off on more rate increases until there is greater clarity over the economic outlook. 

 
Stocks Tick Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes

U.S. shares drifted higher as investors awaited minutes from the Fed's December meeting. 

 
Oil Surges Higher on Saudi Support, U.S.-China Talks

Oil prices were rising for an eighth consecutive session as the Saudis cheerleaded for higher prices and the U.S. and China appeared to make progress toward resolving their trade dispute. 

 
Bank of Canada Holds Key Rate Steady at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at 1.75% as weak global oil prices prompted it to lower its growth forecast for this year. 

 
U.S. and China Make Progress on Trade, but Major Hurdles Remain

The U.S. and China wrapped up their first face-to-face trade negotiations since a temporary tariff truce was declared last month, making progress toward an agreement but leaving the thorniest issues to be resolved in higher-level talks. 

 
Mexico's Inflation Slowed in 2018

Mexico's consumer-price inflation eased to 4.83% in 2018 from 6.77% a year earlier as the central bank raised interest rates, but it was still above the bank's 3% target. 

 
Goldman Sachs Lowers Forecasts for Yields, Fed

Goldman Sachs economists said Tuesday that weakening economic data combined with tighter financial conditions and investors' diminished appetite for risk have led the firm to lower its forecasts for interest-rate increases and U.S. government bond yields 

 
Computer Models to Investors: Short Everything

Trend-following investment strategies-a computer-based way of trading that has become a major force in some markets-have gone from bullish to bearish to a degree not seen since the 2007-08 crisis. 

 
Fed Meeting Minutes Will Show How Officials Judged Economic Risks

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting will provide more detail about how officials view risks to economic growth and how they might react if growth shows signs of slowing more than anticipated. 

 
Housing Market Is Canary in Interest-Rate Coal Mine

There may be reason to worry that the whole U.S. economy has become dependent on low rates and that the housing market is merely the first area to show symptoms of it.

