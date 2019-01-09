December Fed Minutes Show Officials Saw 'Limited Amount' of Additional Rate Increases

Federal Reserve officials believed they could be close to ending their recent series of rate increases when they decided last month to raise their benchmark short-term rate.

Rosengren Says Fed Can Wait for Clarity Before Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said he is willing to hold off on more rate increases until there is greater clarity over the economic outlook.

Stocks Extend Gains After Fed Minutes

U.S. shares edged higher, boosted by optimism over trade talks and signs the Federal Reserve will stay flexible with its interest-rate increases.

Oil Surges Higher on Saudi Support, U.S.-China Talks

Oil prices were rising for an eighth consecutive session as the Saudis cheerleaded for higher prices and the U.S. and China appeared to make progress toward resolving their trade dispute.

Bank of Canada Holds Key Rate Steady at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at 1.75% as weak global oil prices prompted it to lower its growth forecast for this year and pause further rate increases.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown Joins Private-Equity Firm

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is following the well-trodden path from politics to private equity. He will advise Switzerland's Partners Group on so-called impact investments.

U.S. and China Make Progress on Trade, but Major Hurdles Remain

The U.S. and China wrapped up their first face-to-face trade negotiations since a temporary tariff truce was declared last month, making progress toward an agreement but leaving the thorniest issues to be resolved in higher-level talks.

Mexico's Inflation Slowed in 2018

Mexico's consumer-price inflation eased to 4.83% in 2018 from 6.77% a year earlier as the central bank raised interest rates, but it was still above the bank's 3% target.

Goldman Sachs Lowers Forecasts for Yields, Fed

Goldman Sachs economists said Tuesday that weakening economic data combined with tighter financial conditions and investors' diminished appetite for risk have led the firm to lower its forecasts for interest-rate increases and U.S. government bond yields

Computer Models to Investors: Short Everything

Trend-following investment strategies-a computer-based way of trading that has become a major force in some markets-have gone from bullish to bearish to a degree not seen since the 2007-08 crisis.