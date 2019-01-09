Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/09/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Most New Voting Members of Fed Back Rate Pause

Three of the four new voting members on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee signaled they are willing to take some time to gain greater clarity about the economic outlook before doing anything with monetary policy. 

 
Fed Is Unlikely to Raise Rates in Next Months

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are unlikely to raise interest rates for at least a few months while they assess the impact of recent market volatility on the U.S. economy. 

 
Stocks Finish Day With Gains After Fed Minutes

U.S. shares edged higher, boosted by optimism over trade talks and signs the Federal Reserve will stay flexible with its interest-rate increases. 

 
Trump Walks Out as Wall-Funding Talks Falter

As talks broke down, Democrats remained firmly opposed to funding President Trump's border wall, while Mr. Trump said he was prepared to bypass Congress to build the wall if necessary. 

 
Infrastructure Projects May Start Feeling the Bite of Government Shutdown

State highway groups say the partial federal government shutdown could delay the start of new highway, bridge and other infrastructure projects across the U.S. if the budget impasse in Washington goes on much longer. 

 
Rosengren Says Fed Can Wait for Clarity Before Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said he is willing to hold off on more rate increases until there is greater clarity over the economic outlook. 

 
Oil Surges 5% on Saudi Support, U.S.-China Talks

U.S. oil prices technically entered a bull market, surging to a nearly four-week high as the Saudis pushed for higher prices and the U.S. and China appeared to make progress toward resolving their trade dispute. 

 
Bank of Canada Holds Key Rate Steady at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at 1.75% as weak global oil prices prompted it to lower its growth forecast for this year and pause further rate increases. 

 
U.S. and China Make Progress on Trade, but Major Hurdles Remain

The U.S. and China wrapped up their first face-to-face trade negotiations since a temporary tariff truce was declared last month, making progress toward an agreement but leaving the thorniest issues to be resolved in higher-level talks. 

 
Mexico's Inflation Slowed in 2018

Mexico's consumer-price inflation eased to 4.83% in 2018 from 6.77% a year earlier as the central bank raised interest rates, but it was still above the bank's 3% target.

