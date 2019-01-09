Fed Is Unlikely to Raise Rates in Next Months

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are unlikely to raise interest rates for at least a few months while they assess the impact of recent market volatility on the U.S. economy.

Most New Voting Members of Fed Back Rate Pause

Three of the four new voting members on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee signaled they are willing to take some time to gain greater clarity about the economic outlook before doing anything with monetary policy.

Trump Walks Out as Shutdown Talks Falter

As talks to end a partial government shutdown broke down, White House officials say an increasingly likely option is for President Trump to declare an emergency and try to use Pentagon funds to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Inflation in China Slowed in December

China's consumer-price index rose 1.9% in December from a year earlier, compared with a 2.2% gain in November, the bureau said. December's increase was the slowest in six months.

U.K. Retail Sales Stalled in December

British retailers faced their worst Christmas since 2008, an industry body has said, after data showed sales growth stalled in December as consumers tightened spending.

Infrastructure Projects May Start Feeling the Bite of Government Shutdown

State highway groups say the partial federal government shutdown could delay the start of new highway, bridge and other infrastructure projects across the U.S. if the budget impasse in Washington goes on much longer.

U.S. and China Make Progress on Trade, but Major Hurdles Remain

The U.S. and China wrapped up their first face-to-face trade negotiations since a temporary tariff truce was declared last month, making progress toward an agreement but leaving the thorniest issues to be resolved in higher-level talks.

Rosengren Says Fed Can Wait for Clarity Before Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said he is willing to hold off on more rate increases until there is greater clarity over the economic outlook.

Stocks Finish Day With Gains After Fed Minutes

U.S. shares edged higher, boosted by optimism over trade talks and signs the Federal Reserve will stay flexible with its interest-rate increases.

Oil Surges 5% on Saudi Support, U.S.-China Talks

U.S. oil prices technically entered a bull market, surging to a nearly four-week high as the Saudis pushed for higher prices and the U.S. and China appeared to make progress toward resolving their trade dispute.