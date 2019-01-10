Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/10/2019 | 03:16am EST
China's Sluggish Prices Raise Deflation Fears

Consumer and producer prices decelerated sharply in China last month, compounding the challenge for Beijing in boosting sluggish demand in a deepening economic downturn. 

 
Fed Is Unlikely to Raise Rates in Next Months

Federal Reserve officials signaled they are unlikely to raise interest rates for at least a few months while they assess the impact of recent market volatility on the U.S. economy. 

 
Most New Voting Members of Fed Back Rate Pause

Three of the four new voting members on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee signaled they are willing to take some time to gain greater clarity about the economic outlook before doing anything with monetary policy. 

 
Stock Disconnect: Mainland Chinese Investors Buy Fewer Shares in Hong Kong

Chinese equity inflows to Hong Kong's stock market fell for the first time last year since a trading link with mainland China launched in 2014, with the city attracting less than a quarter of what it did in 2017. 

 
U.K. Retailers Suffer Worst Christmas in Decade

The U.K. retail sector suffered its worst Christmas since 2008, the BRC said, after data showed sales growth stalled in December as consumers tightened spending. 

 
Trump Walks Out as Shutdown Talks Falter

As talks to end a partial government shutdown broke down, White House officials say an increasingly likely option is for President Trump to declare an emergency and try to use Pentagon funds to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. 

 
U.S. and China Make Progress on Trade, but Major Hurdles Remain

The U.S. and China wrapped up their first face-to-face trade negotiations since a temporary tariff truce was declared last month, making progress toward an agreement but leaving the thorniest issues to be resolved in higher-level talks. 

 
Saudi Arabia Announces Increased Crude Oil Reserves in Rare Release

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia announced a slight rise in its crude oil reserves after an independent audit, the first time in decades the kingdom has released any of its closely guarded field data. 

 
U.S. Government Shutdown Paralyzes IPOs, Imperiling Expectations for 2019

The government shutdown is threatening to spoil what was poised to be a banner year for IPOs. 

 
Infrastructure Projects May Start Feeling the Bite of Government Shutdown

State highway groups say the partial federal government shutdown could delay the start of new highway, bridge and other infrastructure projects across the U.S. if the budget impasse in Washington goes on much longer.

