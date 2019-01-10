Fed's Powell Affirms Flexible Rate Outlook

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank would be patient in raising interest rates this year after global growth worries gripped financial markets in recent weeks.

Fed's Clarida Says Monetary Policy Isn't on a Preset Course

The Federal Reserve's No. 2 official said Thursday that low inflation should allow the central bank to be patient in contemplating future interest-rate increases, echoing comments from his colleagues in recent days.

Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Point in Nine Months

Mortgage rates fell again in the latest week, hitting their lowest point in the past nine months, a move that could propel more activity in the U.S. housing market by prompting more consumers to buy or refinance.

Don't Take Stock in Oil's Rebound

The return of risk appetite has lifted crude oil and stocks in tandem, but the fundamental reasons to push oil even higher look iffy.

British Politics Stuck as Brexit Delay Looms

British Prime Minister Theresa May will submit her Brexit deal for Parliament's approval on Tuesday, but is expected to fail, putting new pressure on the March 29 deadline for an exit from the European Union.

World Bank Lays Out Ground Rules for Selecting Next President

The World Bank said it would accept nominations from around the world for its next president starting next month, with a goal of having the new chief in office for the bank's spring meetings in early April.

Fed Sent Lower Remittances to U.S. Treasury in 2018

Federal Reserve payments to the U.S. Treasury declined in 2018 as the central bank's expenses rose along with short-term interest rates.

Trump Administration Nears Release of New Overtime Proposal

The Labor Department sent its proposed overtime rule to the White House for review, which could allow the regulation determining how many Americans are entitled to extra pay to be finished by late this year.

Trump Cancels Davos Trip, Digs In on Border-Wall Funding

President Trump canceled a high-profile overseas trip to Switzerland and reasserted his willingness to declare a national emergency to fund a wall along the southern border if Democrats refuse his demand for $5.7 billion to pay for one.

Economists See U.S. Recession Risk Rising

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal see a growing risk of recession in the U.S., pointing to worries including trade tensions with China, rising interest rates and a sharp stock market selloff last year.