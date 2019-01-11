Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/11/2019 | 11:16am EST
Fed Releases Detailed Transcripts of 2013 Policy Meetings

Transcripts released by the Federal Reserve on Friday revealed the extent of then-governor Jerome Powell's concerns about the central bank's 2013 stimulus program of bond purchases. 

 
Stocks Open Lower, But Still on Track for Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks fell, but remained on track for solid weekly gains thanks to fading concerns about the economy and interest rate policy. 

 
U.S. Consumer Prices Ticked Lower in December

U.S. consumer prices fell in December and wages rose, a sign low gasoline prices and stronger earnings are putting more money in Americans' pockets. 

 
Mexican Officials Seek to Boost Investor Confidence

Finance Minister Carlos Urzúa and his deputy, who met with investors in New York a month after Andrés Manuel López Obrador became president, tout their "market-friendly" fiscal plans. 

 
Gold Prices Staged a Comeback, but Is It Sustainable?

The precious metal's impressive rally since late last year already is facing a challenge: renewed confidence in the U.S. economy and a rebound in stocks. 

 
Shutdown Could End 99-Month Job Growth Streak

The partial government shutdown could cause the longest stretch of continuous job growth recorded in the U.S. to come to an end this month. 

 
A Risky Setup for Banks This Earnings Season

Expectations have been lowered for banks, but perhaps not by enough as they head into earnings season. 

 
Default Fears Add Fresh Stress to Chinese Private Sector

A surge of defaults has shaken China's $4.2 trillion corporate bond market, further disadvantaging struggling private firms against a resurgent state sector. 

 
Fed Debate Heats Up Over the Size of Its Bond Holdings

Discussions inside the Federal Reserve are heating up over what the central bank's portfolio of bonds and other assets will look like when it is done shrinking those holdings. 

 
Xi's Top Trade Aide to Visit U.S. for Talks, Shutdown Permitting

China and the U.S. are set to hold a round of higher-level talks to resolve the trade conflict, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He scheduled to visit Washington in late January-though the plan could be delayed by the U.S. government shutdown.

