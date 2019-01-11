Fed Releases Detailed Transcripts of 2013 Policy Meetings

Transcripts released by the Federal Reserve on Friday revealed the extent of then-governor Jerome Powell's concerns about the central bank's 2013 stimulus program of bond purchases.

Stocks Slip, But Still on Track for Weekly Gains

Falling energy prices dragged U.S. stocks lower, pausing a weeklong winning streak that was sparked by fading concerns about the economy and interest-rate policy.

Russia to Restart Foreign Exchange Reserves Buying

Russia will resume foreign currency purchases on the open market to boost sovereign reserves after an eight-month break, a sign of the country's fading fears that major new sanctions will sink the ruble.

U.S. Consumer Prices Ticked Lower in December

Tame inflation, low gas prices and rising wages are putting more dollars in the pockets of American workers, a positive sign for consumer spending headed into 2019.

Mexican Officials Seek to Boost Investor Confidence

Finance Minister Carlos Urzúa and his deputy, who met with investors in New York a month after Andrés Manuel López Obrador became president, tout their "market-friendly" fiscal plans.

Gold Prices Staged a Comeback, but Is It Sustainable?

The precious metal's impressive rally since late last year already is facing a challenge: renewed confidence in the U.S. economy and a rebound in stocks.

Shutdown Could End 99-Month Job Growth Streak

The partial government shutdown could cause the longest stretch of continuous job growth recorded in the U.S. to come to an end this month.

A Risky Setup for Banks This Earnings Season

Expectations have been lowered for banks, but perhaps not by enough as they head into earnings season.

Default Fears Add Fresh Stress to Chinese Private Sector

A surge of defaults has shaken China's $4.2 trillion corporate bond market, further disadvantaging struggling private firms against a resurgent state sector.

Fed Debate Heats Up Over the Size of Its Bond Holdings

Discussions inside the Federal Reserve are heating up over what the central bank's portfolio of bonds and other assets will look like when it is done shrinking those holdings.