News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/14/2019 | 03:16am EST
Economy Week Ahead: Producer Prices, Beige Book

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on producer prices, the beige book, industrial production and consumer sentiment. 

 
China Posts Record Trade Surplus With U.S. Despite Tariff Offensive

China's trade surplus with the U.S. hit a fresh record last year, as robust American demand for Chinese goods undercut the Trump administration's tariff offensive aimed at narrowing the countries' lopsided trade gap. 

 
China Auto Sales Fall Adding to Growth Worries

Chinese passenger-vehicle sales fell last year, for the first time since 1990 as economic uncertainty weighed on demand. 

 
Jakarta, Manila Lead Recent Rebound in Emerging Asian Stocks

Following a tumultuous period of trade disputes and currency weakness, some emerging markets in Asia have rallied in recent months. They have been boosted by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and a temporary U.S.-China trade truce. 

 
China Doubles Quota for Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors

China's foreign-exchange regulator has raised the quota for qualified foreign institutional investors, or QFII, to $300 billion from $150 billion. 

 
Shutdown Pinches Economic Growth

The partial federal government shutdown is showing signs of disrupting commerce as hundreds of thousands of federal workers missed out on their first payday of the closure late last week. 

 
Tax Cut Helped Banks' Earnings Growth-But Not for Much Longer

Fourth-quarter earnings results for banks, due to start this week, will mark the last period in which the 2017 tax law's drop in the corporate rate magnifies earnings growth. Banks' 2019 earnings growth won't likely be as robust as in 2018. 

 
Slow Earnings Growth, Dim Forecasts Weigh on Stocks

America's biggest public companies are warning that their earnings may not be as strong as they hoped this year, intensifying pressure on a bull market that has struggled to regain its footing. 

 
Vanguard to Pull Trading Plug on About 400 Products

Mutual-fund giant Vanguard Group later this month will stop allowing new trades on about 400 popular, but controversial, products that seek to magnify bets on the market. 

 
Shutdown Breaks Record for Longest in Modern History

The partial government shutdown became the longest in modern U.S. history on Sunday as the impasse over funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border stretched into its 23rd day.

