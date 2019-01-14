U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower on Signs of Slowing Economic Growth

U.S. stocks were poised to start the week lower after worse-than-expected Chinese economic data added to mounting signs of slowing economic growth around the world.

All Eyes on Corporate Guidance After Weak Economic Data

The string of negative reports is heightening worries that weaker economies around the world will dent demand for U.S. goods and services.

Vote on Brexit Deal Is Set to Leave U.K. No Clearer on Route Out of EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May prepares for a vote on her plan to leave the European Union, facing what could be the heaviest legislative defeat of any government since World War II, demonstrating how Brexit has tested the U.K.'s institutions and unwritten constitution.

China's Exports Take a Surprising Fall in December

The Trump administration's trade tactics, which have piled uncertainty onto a slowing Chinese economy, dented another growth driver last month, as exports declined 4.4% from a year ago.

OECD Sees Further Slowdown in Global Economy This Year

The U.S. and many other large economies are set for a further slowdown this year, although there are signs of stabilization in China, according to leading indicators released by the OECD.

Oil Price Dips on Weak Chinese Data

Oil prices fell on the back of weak Chinese trade data, which provided a fresh signal the world's second-largest economy is slowing.

Chinese Annual Car Sales Slip for First Time in Decades

Passenger-vehicle sales in China fell last year for the first time since 1990, producing a wreck for Ford, GM and other global manufacturers, which have banked on the world's largest car market in the face of saturation elsewhere.

The Trade Conflict Starts to Bite China

Just a few months ago, it looked like China was weathering the trade conflict with the U.S. well. December data released Monday suggests things are about to get significantly worse.

Eurozone Economic Rebound Hopes Hit by Factory Output Slump

Eurozone factory output slumped in November, recording its largest annual decline in six years and suggesting that economic growth hasn't rebounded from a disappointing third quarter.