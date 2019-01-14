Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:16am EST
U.S. Stocks Set to Open Lower on Signs of Slowing Economic Growth

U.S. stocks were poised to start the week lower after worse-than-expected Chinese economic data added to mounting signs of slowing economic growth around the world. 

 
All Eyes on Corporate Guidance After Weak Economic Data

The string of negative reports is heightening worries that weaker economies around the world will dent demand for U.S. goods and services. 

 
Vote on Brexit Deal Is Set to Leave U.K. No Clearer on Route Out of EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May prepares for a vote on her plan to leave the European Union, facing what could be the heaviest legislative defeat of any government since World War II, demonstrating how Brexit has tested the U.K.'s institutions and unwritten constitution. 

 
China's Exports Take a Surprising Fall in December

The Trump administration's trade tactics, which have piled uncertainty onto a slowing Chinese economy, dented another growth driver last month, as exports declined 4.4% from a year ago. 

 
OECD Sees Further Slowdown in Global Economy This Year

The U.S. and many other large economies are set for a further slowdown this year, although there are signs of stabilization in China, according to leading indicators released by the OECD. 

 
Oil Price Dips on Weak Chinese Data

Oil prices fell on the back of weak Chinese trade data, which provided a fresh signal the world's second-largest economy is slowing. 

 
Chinese Annual Car Sales Slip for First Time in Decades

Passenger-vehicle sales in China fell last year for the first time since 1990, producing a wreck for Ford, GM and other global manufacturers, which have banked on the world's largest car market in the face of saturation elsewhere. 

 
The Trade Conflict Starts to Bite China

Just a few months ago, it looked like China was weathering the trade conflict with the U.S. well. December data released Monday suggests things are about to get significantly worse. 

 
Eurozone Economic Rebound Hopes Hit by Factory Output Slump

Eurozone factory output slumped in November, recording its largest annual decline in six years and suggesting that economic growth hasn't rebounded from a disappointing third quarter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43aOil falls to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
09:43aOil falls to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
09:42aOil falls to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
09:40aTSX opens lower mirroring oil slip
RE
09:34aWall Street opens lower after Citi results, China trade data
RE
09:31aCitigroup reports surprise drop in quarterly revenue, shares fall
RE
09:29aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Augean wins major decommissioning contract with Shell
PU
09:20aGreek 2018 government budget primary surplus below target
RE
09:19aEU ready to accept deal to exempt duties on Argentine biodiesel
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WELLS FARGO : China trade shock hits global stocks, commodities
2CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
3GOLD : Newmont to become largest gold producer with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-ore Contracts After Fire
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.