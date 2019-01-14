Log in
01/14/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Stocks Slip on Signs of Slowing Growth

U.S. stocks fell after worse-than-expected Chinese economic data added to mounting signs of slowing economic growth around the world. 

 
Clarida Says Fed Can Be Patient With Interest-Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reiterated the central bank can afford to be patient this year with interest-rate increases as the U.S. economy maintains solid momentum heading into 2019. 

 
Trump Bullish on China Trade Deal Ahead of Speech to U.S. Farmers

President Trump on Monday said that China is feeling the pain from U.S. tariffs, boding well for a trade deal, but talks so far between the two nations haven't yielded concrete results. 

 
All Eyes on Corporate Guidance After Weak Economic Data

The string of negative reports is heightening worries that weaker economies around the world will dent demand for U.S. goods and services. 

 
May Faces Likely Defeat as Brexit Deadline Nears

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a likely heavy defeat in a vote Tuesday on her plan to leave the EU, setting the stage for further political turmoil that will test the U.K.'s historically stable political institutions. 

 
China's Exports Take a Surprising Fall in December

The Trump administration's trade tactics, which have piled uncertainty onto a slowing Chinese economy, dented another growth driver last month, as exports declined 4.4% from a year ago. 

 
OECD Sees Further Slowdown in Global Economy This Year

The U.S. and many other large economies are set for a further slowdown this year, although there are signs of stabilization in China, according to leading indicators released by the OECD. 

 
Oil Price Dips on Weak Chinese Data

Oil prices fell on the back of weak Chinese trade data, which provided a fresh signal the world's second-largest economy is slowing. 

 
Chinese Annual Car Sales Slip for First Time in Decades

Passenger-vehicle sales in China fell last year for the first time since 1990, producing a wreck for Ford, GM and other global manufacturers, which have banked on the world's largest car market in the face of saturation elsewhere. 

 
The Trade Conflict Starts to Bite China

Just a few months ago, it looked like China was weathering the trade conflict with the U.S. well. December data released Monday suggests things are about to get significantly worse.

