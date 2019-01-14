Clarida Says Fed Can Be Patient With Interest-Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reiterated the central bank can afford to be patient this year with interest-rate increases as the U.S. economy maintains solid momentum heading into 2019.

Trump Bullish on China Trade Deal

President Trump said China is feeling the pain from U.S. tariffs, but talks so far on a trade deal between the two nations haven't yielded concrete results.

Stocks Slip on Signs of Slowing Growth

U.S. stocks fell after worse-than-expected Chinese economic data added to mounting signs of slowing economic growth around the world.

All Eyes on Corporate Guidance After Weak Economic Data

The string of negative reports is heightening worries that weaker economies around the world will dent demand for U.S. goods and services.

May Faces Likely Defeat as Brexit Deadline Nears

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a likely heavy defeat in a vote Tuesday on her plan to leave the EU, setting the stage for further political turmoil that will test the U.K.'s historically stable political institutions.

China's Exports Take a Surprising Fall in December

The Trump administration's trade tactics, which have piled uncertainty onto a slowing Chinese economy, dented another growth driver last month, as exports declined 4.4% from a year ago.

OECD Sees Further Slowdown in Global Economy This Year

The U.S. and many other large economies are set for a further slowdown this year, although there are signs of stabilization in China, according to leading indicators released by the OECD.

Oil Price Dips on Weak Chinese Data

Oil prices fell on the back of weak Chinese trade data, which provided a fresh signal the world's second-largest economy is slowing.

Conditions Ripe for Deals Among Financial Advisers, Report Says

The financial-advisory sector had its busiest deal-making year in 2018, according to a new report from TD Ameritrade Institutional's FA Insight.

Aurelius Reprises Argentina Debt Fight

Mark Brodsky's Aurelius Capital Management is reprising its long, contentious debt battle with Argentina, suing the South American republic for payments on securities issued under past debt restructurings.