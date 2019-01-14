Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/14/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Big Wage Gains Are Unlikely, San Francisco Fed Says

Fed officials say the jobless rate, now near 4%, should fall even further this year, but bank economists haven't seen the salary increases they expected. 

 
Brexit Turns U.K. Parliament on Its Head

These are unusual days for Britain's Parliament. In normal times, the body is under the thumb of the prime minister of the day, who commands a majority of mostly disciplined lawmakers. But Brexit has changed all that. 

 
Stocks Slip on Signs of Slowing Growth

U.S. stocks fell after worse-than-expected Chinese economic data added to mounting signs of slowing economic growth around the world. 

 
Clarida Says Fed Can Be Patient With Interest-Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reiterated the central bank can afford to be patient this year with interest-rate increases as the U.S. economy maintains solid momentum heading into 2019. 

 
Trump Bullish on China Trade Deal

President Trump said China is feeling the pain from U.S. tariffs, but talks so far on a trade deal between the two nations haven't yielded concrete results. 

 
All Eyes on Corporate Guidance After Weak Economic Data

The string of negative reports is heightening worries that weaker economies around the world will dent demand for U.S. goods and services. 

 
China's Exports Take a Surprising Fall in December

The Trump administration's trade tactics, which have piled uncertainty onto a slowing Chinese economy, dented another growth driver last month, as exports declined 4.4% from a year ago. 

 
OECD Sees Further Slowdown in Global Economy This Year

The U.S. and many other large economies are set for a further slowdown this year, although there are signs of stabilization in China, according to leading indicators released by the OECD. 

 
U.S. Considers Harshest Venezuela Sanctions Yet, on Oil

The U.S. is evaluating whether to impose tougher sanctions against Venezuela's military and vital oil industry, a senior White House official said Monday, as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro to hold free and fair elections. 

 
Oil Price Dips on Weak Chinese Data

Oil prices fell on the back of weak Chinese trade data, which provided a fresh signal the world's second-largest economy is slowing.

