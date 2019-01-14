Trump Bullish on China Trade Deal

President Trump said China is feeling the pain from U.S. tariffs, but talks so far on a trade deal between the two nations haven't yielded concrete results.

Big Wage Gains Are Unlikely, San Francisco Fed Says

Fed officials say the jobless rate, now near 4%, should fall even further this year, but bank economists haven't seen the salary increases they expected.

Brexit Turns U.K. Parliament on Its Head

These are unusual days for Britain's Parliament. In normal times, the body is under the thumb of the prime minister of the day, who commands a majority of mostly disciplined lawmakers. But Brexit has changed all that.

U.S., EU Set Conflicting Goals for Looming Trade Talks

The U.S. and European Union are staking out sharply different goals for coming trade negotiations, raising the prospect for renewed trans-Atlantic commercial tensions.

Ivanka Trump to Help Select Nominee for World Bank President

Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, will help Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney lead the process of selecting the next World Bank president.

Clarida Says Fed Can Be Patient With Interest-Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reiterated the central bank can afford to be patient this year with interest-rate increases as the U.S. economy maintains solid momentum heading into 2019.

U.S. Considers Harshest Venezuela Sanctions Yet, on Oil

The U.S. is evaluating whether to impose tougher sanctions against Venezuela's military and vital oil industry, a senior White House official said, as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro to hold free and fair elections.

Venezuela Sued Over Bond Default

A Venezuela bondholder pulled the country into a U.S. court over its massive bond default, signalling that creditors are tiring of waiting for a political change that could allow for restructuring negotiations.

Aurelius Reprises Argentina Debt Fight

Mark Brodsky's Aurelius Capital Management is reprising its long, contentious debt battle with Argentina, suing the South American republic for payments on securities issued under past debt restructurings.

Conditions Ripe for Deals Among Financial Advisers, Report Says

The financial-advisory sector had its busiest deal-making year in 2018, according to a new report from TD Ameritrade Institutional's FA Insight.