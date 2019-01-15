Germany Economy Slows in Worrying Sign for Global Growth

Germany's economy slowed sharply last year, shaken by softening consumer spending at home and weakness in several key export markets, in an ominous sign for the health of the world economy.

Global Stocks Rise as China Signals Readiness to Act on Economy

Global stocks rallied after Chinese officials signaled their willingness to help shore up the nation's flagging economy.

Good Times Are Turning Bad for Riskiest Borrowers

Risky corporate debt markets have enjoyed a massive rebound at the start of 2019. But don't be fooled into thinking the outlook has suddenly brightened. Junk-rated loans in particular still face the growth troubles that helped drive December's selloff.

Trump Bullish on China Trade Deal

President Trump said China is feeling the pain from U.S. tariffs, but talks so far on a trade deal between the two nations haven't yielded concrete results.

Better Value Than U.S. Stocks: Asian Shares Hit Fire-Sale Valuations

After being hammered in 2018 by trade tensions, U.S. interest-rate increases and Beijing's deleveraging policies, Asian stocks and corporate bonds look cut-price on some measures.

China to Ramp Up Efforts to Support Economy in 2019

Chinese officials said they would step up efforts to spur economic growth this year, as signs continue to show the country's economic slowdown has deepened.

Big Wage Gains Are Unlikely, San Francisco Fed Says

Fed officials say the jobless rate, now near 4%, should fall even further this year, but bank economists haven't seen the salary increases they expected.

May's Brexit Deal Faces Likely Defeat as Deadline Nears

British Prime Minister Theresa May likely faces a defeat in a vote Tuesday on her plan to leave the EU, setting the stage for further political turmoil that will test the U.K.'s historically stable political institutions.

U.S., EU Set Conflicting Goals for Looming Trade Talks

The U.S. and European Union are staking out sharply different goals for coming trade negotiations, raising the prospect for renewed trans-Atlantic commercial tensions.

Ivanka Trump to Help Select Nominee for World Bank President

Ivanka Trump, President Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, will help Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney lead the process of selecting the next World Bank president.