News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/15/2019 | 07:16pm EST
U.K. Parliament Repudiates May's Brexit Plan

The British Parliament overwhelmingly rejected a proposed Brexit deal, prompting the head of the opposition to call for a vote on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership and further stoking uncertainty around the U.K.'s exit from the EU in just over two months. 

 
Fed's Dovish Shift Buoys Markets in 2019's First Weeks

A broad range of asset classes is starting the year in the green, surprising investors bruised by last year's declines in stocks, bonds and commodities. 

 
Tech Shares Lead U.S. Stocks Higher

Rising shares of technology companies pulled major U.S. indexes higher, as optimism about Chinese stimulus helped stocks notch their first gain in three trading sessions. 

 
Shares of Italian Banks Fall as ECB Urges Bad-Loans Protection

The selloff highlights how skittish investors are about pressure from the European Central Bank on the weakest European banks. 

 
Fed's Regional Banks Split Over Whether to Raise Discount Rate in December

The Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks were split ahead of the Fed's December policy meeting over whether to raise the rate on discount-window loans, according to meeting minutes released Tuesday. 

 
Draghi Says Eurozone Economy Weaker Than Expected

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bloc's economy was weakening unexpectedly amid rising headwinds originating outside the currency union, including an economic slowdown in China. 

 
China to Ramp Up Efforts to Support Economy in 2019

Chinese officials said they would step up efforts to spur economic growth this year, as signs continue to show the country's economic slowdown has deepened. 

 
Kansas City Fed President Says Central Bank Can Pause Rate Increases

One of the Federal Reserve's most consistent supporters of raising interest rates said it could refrain from more increases for the time being. 

 
Overseas Traders Face Charges for Hacking SEC's Public Filings Site

U.S. authorities charged overseas traders with hacking the SEC's system that stores market-moving data and accused them of profiting off of 157 earnings announcements. 

 
Business Inflation Moderates in December

The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in December from a month earlier, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

