U.K. Parliament Roundly Rejects May's Brexit Plan

The outcome prompted the head of the opposition to call for a vote on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership, as uncertainty deepens around the U.K.'s exit from the EU in just over two months.

Theresa May's Tough Line Scores Points but Clouds Brexit Path

British Prime Minister Theresa May displayed characteristic tenacity in crafting a Brexit deal, but the approach impeded her ability to find a durable settlement.

Fed's Dovish Shift Buoys Markets in 2019's First Weeks

A broad range of asset classes is starting the year in the green, surprising investors bruised by last year's declines in stocks, bonds and commodities.

Kansas City Fed President Says Central Bank Can Pause Rate Increases

One of the Federal Reserve's most consistent supporters of raising interest rates said it could refrain from more increases for the time being.

Fed's Regional Banks Split Over Whether to Raise Discount Rate in December

The Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks were split ahead of the Fed's December policy meeting over whether to raise the rate on discount-window loans, according to meeting minutes released Tuesday.

PepsiCo CEO, Treasury Official Among Candidates to Head World Bank

The former chief executive of PepsiCo and a Treasury Department official are among the candidates the Trump administration is considering to head the World Bank, an administration official said.

Shares of Italian Banks Fall as ECB Urges Bad-Loans Protection

The selloff highlights how skittish investors are about pressure from the European Central Bank on the weakest European banks.

Puerto Rico Board Says Debt Is $6 Billion Over Limit

Puerto Rico's financial supervisors attacked investors holding $6 billion of general obligations, saying the bonds are worthless because they layered more debt on the U.S. territory than its constitution allowed.

Tech Shares Lead U.S. Stocks Higher

Rising shares of technology companies pulled major U.S. indexes higher, as optimism about Chinese stimulus helped stocks notch their first gain in three trading sessions.

Oil Rebounds on Chinese Stimulus

Oil prices settled higher after Chinese officials said they would step up efforts to spur economic growth amid a slowdown.