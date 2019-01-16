Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:16am EST
Dollar-Hungry Chinese Borrowers Flock to Junk Bond Market

Chinese companies have kept issuing high-yield dollar bonds, even as sales from their U.S. peers shuddered to a halt. 

 
U.K. Parliament Roundly Rejects May's Brexit Plan

The outcome prompted the head of the opposition to call for a vote on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership, as uncertainty deepens around the U.K.'s exit from the EU in just over two months. 

 
Theresa May's Tough Line Scores Points but Clouds Brexit Path

British Prime Minister Theresa May displayed characteristic tenacity in crafting a Brexit deal, but the approach impeded her ability to find a durable settlement. 

 
Fed's Dovish Shift Buoys Markets in 2019's First Weeks

A broad range of asset classes is starting the year in the green, surprising investors bruised by last year's declines in stocks, bonds and commodities. 

 
Kansas City Fed President Says Central Bank Can Pause Rate Increases

One of the Federal Reserve's most consistent supporters of raising interest rates said it could refrain from more increases for the time being. 

 
Fed's Regional Banks Split Over Whether to Raise Discount Rate in December

The Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks were split ahead of the Fed's December policy meeting over whether to raise the rate on discount-window loans, according to meeting minutes released Tuesday. 

 
PepsiCo CEO, Treasury Official Among Candidates to Head World Bank

The former chief executive of PepsiCo and a Treasury Department official are among the candidates the Trump administration is considering to head the World Bank, an administration official said. 

 
Shares of Italian Banks Fall as ECB Urges Bad-Loans Protection

The selloff highlights how skittish investors are about pressure from the European Central Bank on the weakest European banks. 

 
Puerto Rico Board Says Debt Is $6 Billion Over Limit

Puerto Rico's financial supervisors attacked investors holding $6 billion of general obligations, saying the bonds are worthless because they layered more debt on the U.S. territory than its constitution allowed. 

 
Tech Shares Lead U.S. Stocks Higher

Rising shares of technology companies pulled major U.S. indexes higher, as optimism about Chinese stimulus helped stocks notch their first gain in three trading sessions.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aGerman Consumer Prices Fell Sharply in December; Rose 1.9% in 2018 -Destatis
DJ
03:24aChevron, Total and Reliance join oil blockchain platform Vakt
RE
03:21aGlobal blockchain unicorn Bitfury launches music business
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12aExclusive - Modi's party wants expansionary economic policy ahead of India election
RE
03:08aCURRENCIES : Pound Wobbles As Uncertainty Swirls After May's Brexit Defeat
DJ
03:04aCONSUMER PRICES IN 2018 : +1.9% on the previous year
PU
02:58aChina tells pig farms to restock amid worries over pork supply, swine fever
RE
02:55aOil firm as supply cuts point to tighter market despite weakening economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
3City unites in call for urgent Brexit transition deal
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
5FTSE 100 : Muted open seen for FTSE 100 after May's Brexit deal crush

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.