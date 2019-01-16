Fed's Beige Book Shows Concerns Mounting Among U.S. Businesses

Optimism is waning among U.S. businesses as they grapple with a volatile stock market, rising borrowing costs, and concerns about trade and the government shutdown, according to a new Federal Reserve report.

Fed's George Now Among Officials Favoring Patience in Raising Rates

Esther George, who as president of the Kansas City Fed has been among the officials most committed to raising rates, this week joined the consensus favoring a pause.

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher for Second Straight Session

U.S. stocks climbed for the second consecutive session, lifted by bank stocks as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings.

What Betting Markets Say About Brexit's Next Steps

Financial markets seemed to yawn in the face of Theresa May's historic loss in the U.K. parliament. Betting markets on the other hand may better explain the much altered landscape when it comes to Brexit.

Europe Restricts Steel Imports to Counter U.S. Trade Policies

The European Union set restrictions on steel imports to manage disruptive U.S. trade policies, making permanent a policy that has the unintended consequence of helping enforce President Trump's metals tariffs.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Rose in January

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose to 58 in January from 56 in December. Economists surveyed had expected a January reading of 56.

China Speeds Long-Sought Foreign-Investment Law

Chinese lawmakers are accelerating work on a long-sought foreign-investment law, as Beijing seeks a hurried concession to the U.S.

Fed Hopes, Oil Rebound Buoy Emerging Markets

Cheap valuations of emerging-market assets in the wake of last year's selloff have been a key draw for investors in recent weeks.

Fed Says Student Debt Is Hurting U.S. Housing Market

Student debt has prevented hundreds of thousands of young Americans from buying a home in recent years and may help explain why many college graduates have moved out of rural areas, the Federal Reserve said.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Decline as Fuel Inventories Surge

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell last week but gasoline and other fuel inventories rose sharply, according to EIA data. Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 2.7 million barrels. Analysts surveyed had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 2 million barrels.