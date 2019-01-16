Fed's Beige Book Shows Concerns Mounting Among U.S. Businesses

Optimism is waning among U.S. businesses as they grapple with a volatile stock market, rising borrowing costs, and concerns about trade and the government shutdown, according to a new Federal Reserve report.

Regional Banks Brush Off Yield-Curve Worries

Regional-bank executives on Wednesday talked up the strength of the economy, even though the spread between long-term and short-term lending rates has narrowed, a move that could lead the market to worry about the possibility of a recession.

Fed Says Lehman Chapter 11 Case Is Costliest in History

A new Federal Reserve study finds Lehman's fees, compensation and expenses totaled nearly $6 billion.

Fed's George Now Among Officials Favoring Patience in Raising Rates

Esther George, who as president of the Kansas City Fed has been among the officials most committed to raising rates, this week joined the consensus favoring a pause.

Former Fed Leaders, Economists Rally Around Carbon Tax

An all-star roster of former Federal Reserve leaders and White House economic advisers are signing on to a new statement in support of a carbon tax on businesses that sends the revenue to U.S. citizens.

U.K.'s May Survives No-Confidence Vote to Return to Brexit Fray

British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote in her government, freeing her to restart the grinding process of finding a compromise Brexit deal that Parliament can approve.

What Betting Markets Say About Brexit's Next Steps

Financial markets seemed to yawn in the face of Theresa May's historic loss in the U.K. parliament. Betting markets on the other hand may better explain the much altered landscape when it comes to Brexit.

Government Shutdown Slows Exports of Sensitive U.S. Materials

Exporters of sensitive material comprise an economic sector under disproportionate pressure because of its reliance on licenses from the government, which have largely dried up during the shutdown, according to executives, business groups and international-trade lawyers.

China Speeds Long-Sought Foreign-Investment Law

Chinese lawmakers are accelerating work on a long-sought foreign-investment law, as Beijing seeks a hurried concession to the U.S.

Europe Restricts Steel Imports to Counter U.S. Trade Policies

The European Union set restrictions on steel imports to manage disruptive U.S. trade policies, making permanent a policy that has the unintended consequence of helping enforce President Trump's metals tariffs.