News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/17/2019 | 07:16am EST
Stock Rebound Stalls as Trade Worries Linger

Global stocks showed signs of stalling after markets in the U.S., China and Europe advanced for two consecutive sessions. 

 
In Canada, Oil Output Cuts Pay Off as Prices Rally

Canadian crude prices have surged to trade at the smallest discount to U.S. oil in a decade, marking an early success for provincial-government efforts to cap supply and boost the country's income. 

 
OPEC Says December Crude Output Fell

OPEC said it had significantly dialed back its crude-oil production in December, ahead of an official plan by the cartel to hold back output for the first six months of this year. 

 
China Won't Save the Oil Market

Chinese crude imports are up sharply in recent months. Investors shouldn't take that as a go signal. 

 
Oil Follows Global Stocks Lower

Oil prices fell amid continuing concerns that a slowdown in economic growth will curb oil demand. 

 
As China Slows, Sneakers and Noodles Beat Jewelry and Liquor Stocks

Shares in companies catering to everyday Chinese needs have fared better than those serving high-end consumption. 

 
With Back Pay Promised, Job-Growth Streak Likely to Continue

The longest stretch of U.S. job creation on record appears likely to continue through January after President Trump signed legislation that promises back pay to hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers. 

 
China to Introduce Bond Index Products

China is working to roll out bond index products including exchange-traded funds, adding to Beijing's efforts to attract more foreign investors. 

 
Bank Indonesia Keeps Benchmark Repo Rate Unchanged

The central bank left the benchmark 7-day reverse repo rate at 6.00% for the second month in a row.

