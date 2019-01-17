Fed's Quarles Upbeat on U.S. Economy

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said the outlook for the U.S. economy remains very good, although he refrained from commenting on what that might mean for the central bank's interest-rate decisions.

Stocks Waver as Trade, Earnings Worries Linger

U.S. stocks flipped between small gains and losses Thursday as investors parsed a raft of earnings reports and trade developments.

U.S. Economy Flying Blind as Engine Sputters

The shutdown is hitting the economy and constricting the flow of data by which to gauge how big the hit actually is. For investors and policy makers, forecasting has become like flying through a storm without instruments.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

A gauge of layoffs across the U.S. fell last week, signaling the labor market remains robust despite fears of slowing economic growth and the government shutdown.

Trade Standoff Leads Big Japanese Supplier to Issue Profit Warning

Japanese component maker Nidec, a bellwether for the global economy, slashed its earnings forecast and blamed the U.S.-China trade conflict for a sharp slowdown in demand from China.

Midcap Stocks Try to Shed the 'Orphaned Index' Label

Wall Street's wild ride has shined a light on a segment of the stock market that is often forgotten: midcap stocks.

OPEC Production Falls as Saudis Slash Output

OPEC significantly dialed back its crude-oil production in December ahead of an official plan by the cartel to hold back output as part of an effort to rein in global oversupply and bolster crude prices.

In Canada, Oil Output Cuts Pay Off as Prices Rally

Canadian crude prices have surged to trade at the smallest discount to U.S. oil in a decade, marking an early success for provincial-government efforts to cap supply and boost the country's income.

China Won't Save the Oil Market

Chinese crude imports are up sharply in recent months. Investors shouldn't take that as a go signal.

Oil Follows Stock Markets Lower

Oil prices declined, in tune with lower U.S. and global equities, amid continuing concerns of a slowdown in economic growth curbing oil demand.