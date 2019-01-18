U.S. Debates Lifting China Tariffs to Hasten Trade Deal, Calm Markets

U.S. officials are debating ratcheting back tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions in a trade battle that has rattled global economies.

Chinese Slump Could Keep Auto Stocks Stuck in Lower Gear

China's auto sales recorded their first annual decline since 1990 last year. Even official help might not be able to get this market motoring again quickly.

Be Careful What You Wish For: Wall Street Hit by Fourth Quarter Volatility

Wall Street traders for years complained that they couldn't make money in calm markets. They haven't fared better in wild ones.

Fed's Quarles Upbeat on U.S. Economy

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said the outlook for the U.S. economy remains very good, although he refrained from commenting on what that might mean for the central bank's interest-rate decisions.

U.S. Economy Flying Blind as Engine Sputters

The shutdown is hitting the economy and constricting the flow of data by which to gauge how big the hit actually is. For investors and policy makers, forecasting has become like flying through a storm without instruments.

Apple Supplier Issues Profit Warning, Blames Weak Chinese Demand

Japanese component maker Nidec, an Apple supplier, slashed its earnings forecast and blamed the U.S.-China trade conflict for a sharp slowdown in demand from China.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

A gauge of layoffs across the U.S. fell last week, signaling the labor market remains robust despite fears of slowing economic growth and the government shutdown.

Midcap Stocks Try to Shed the 'Orphaned Index' Label

Wall Street's wild ride has shined a light on a segment of the stock market that is often forgotten: midcap stocks.

Stocks Jump on Trade Hopes

U.S. stocks closed higher for a third straight session on hopes that the U.S. will scale back tariffs on Chinese imports.

In Canada, Oil Output Cuts Pay Off as Prices Rally

Canadian crude prices have surged to trade at the smallest discount to U.S. oil in a decade, marking an early success for provincial-government efforts to cap supply and boost the country's income.