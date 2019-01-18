Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 01:16am EST
U.S. Debates Lifting China Tariffs to Hasten Trade Deal, Calm Markets

U.S. officials are debating ratcheting back tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions in a trade battle that has rattled global economies. 

 
Chinese Slump Could Keep Auto Stocks Stuck in Lower Gear

China's auto sales recorded their first annual decline since 1990 last year. Even official help might not be able to get this market motoring again quickly. 

 
Be Careful What You Wish For: Wall Street Hit by Fourth Quarter Volatility

Wall Street traders for years complained that they couldn't make money in calm markets. They haven't fared better in wild ones. 

 
Fed's Quarles Upbeat on U.S. Economy

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said the outlook for the U.S. economy remains very good, although he refrained from commenting on what that might mean for the central bank's interest-rate decisions. 

 
U.S. Economy Flying Blind as Engine Sputters

The shutdown is hitting the economy and constricting the flow of data by which to gauge how big the hit actually is. For investors and policy makers, forecasting has become like flying through a storm without instruments. 

 
Apple Supplier Issues Profit Warning, Blames Weak Chinese Demand

Japanese component maker Nidec, an Apple supplier, slashed its earnings forecast and blamed the U.S.-China trade conflict for a sharp slowdown in demand from China. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

A gauge of layoffs across the U.S. fell last week, signaling the labor market remains robust despite fears of slowing economic growth and the government shutdown. 

 
Midcap Stocks Try to Shed the 'Orphaned Index' Label

Wall Street's wild ride has shined a light on a segment of the stock market that is often forgotten: midcap stocks. 

 
Stocks Jump on Trade Hopes

U.S. stocks closed higher for a third straight session on hopes that the U.S. will scale back tariffs on Chinese imports. 

 
In Canada, Oil Output Cuts Pay Off as Prices Rally

Canadian crude prices have surged to trade at the smallest discount to U.S. oil in a decade, marking an early success for provincial-government efforts to cap supply and boost the country's income.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aAfter billion-barrel bonanza, BP goes global with seismic tech
RE
02:07aConsumer giants spurn risks to chase online subscribers
RE
01:21aThai December exports seen rising 0.4 percent year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
01:16aShutdown clouds outlook for consumer-driven U.S. economic growth
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aAsia stocks rise broadly on U.S.-China trade relief
RE
01:14aOil up 1 percent on OPEC cuts, hopes of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions
RE
01:08aAsia stocks rise broadly on U.S.-China trade relief
RE
12:50aBOJ Kuroda quoted - see Sino-U.S. friction resolved this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to acquire LinkedIn
4AUDI AG : AUDI : U.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Announces Exercise of USD 44 Million Option by the U.S. Government..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.