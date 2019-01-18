U.S. Consumer Sentiment Falls Sharply

Consumers' outlook for the U.S. economy fell sharply in early January, reflecting fears over the government shutdown, volatile markets, a cooling global economy and other uncertainties.

U.S. Stocks Continue Their Climb

Signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China continued to push stocks higher, putting most major indexes on track to end the week with gains. Major U.S. indexes all rose shortly after markets opened.

Fed's Williams: Now Is Time for Fed to Show 'Prudence, Patience and Good Judgment'

New York Fed President John Williams said what happens with short-term interest rates and the central bank's balance-sheet drawdown will be driven this year by how the economy performs.

Industrial Production Expanded at the End of 2018

U.S. industrial output rose in December because of broad-based gains in the manufacturing and mining industries.

EU's Focus for U.S. Trade Talks Risks Trans-Atlantic Clash

The European Union made its opening bid in trade talks with the U.S., outlining a narrow goal of slashing tariffs on industrial goods, including motor vehicles, that sets the bloc on a collision course with Washington's broader agenda.

Canada Inflation Accelerated in December

Inflation in Canada unexpectedly accelerated in December as steeper costs for phone services and food offset lower gas prices, pushing up the average inflation rate for all of 2018 to the highest level in seven years.

U.S. Debates Lifting China Tariffs to Hasten Trade Deal, Calm Markets

U.S. officials are debating ratcheting back tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions in a trade battle that has rattled global economies.

Oil Buoyed by Hopes for a U.S.-China Trade Resolution

Oil prices were higher, alongside global markets, which were bolstered by reports the U.S. was considering lifting some or all tariffs on Chinese goods to help resolve their trade dispute.

Why Europeans Won't Catch Wall Street's Bandwagon

Most big European lenders are more exposed to areas in which U.S. peers did badly and less to those that shone. Only Barclays could enjoy a U.S.-style bounce.