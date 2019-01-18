Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/18/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Stocks Climb Farther As Fears of Economic Slowdown Subside

Major stock indexes rose more than 1% and finished their fourth consecutive week of gains, as encouraging economic data offered relief to investors who were spooked late last year. 

 
Trump Administration Sets Final Rules for New Business Tax Deduction

The Trump administration set final rules for a new deduction that will provide significant savings for many business owners, providing more clarity for real-estate owners and service-industry businesses. 

 
Oil Reaches Eight-Week High As Production Falls

Oil prices rose to an eight-week high, bolstered by hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute and signs of slowing global crude production. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 21 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 21 in the past week to 852, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Falls Sharply

Consumers' outlook for the U.S. economy fell sharply in early January, reflecting fears over the government shutdown, volatile markets, a cooling global economy and other uncertainties. 

 
U.S. Debates Lifting China Tariffs to Hasten Trade Deal, Calm Markets

U.S. officials are debating ratcheting back tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions in a trade battle that has rattled global economies. 

 
Fed's Williams: Now Is Time for Fed to Show 'Prudence, Patience and Good Judgment'

New York Fed President John Williams said what happens with short-term interest rates and the central bank's balance-sheet drawdown will be driven this year by how the economy performs. 

 
U.S. Manufacturers Ramp Up Production Despite Flagging Exports

Factory production surged at the end of last year amid broad-based gains in output, signaling U.S. consumer demand may be making up for a pullback in exports. 

 
EU's Focus for U.S. Trade Talks Risks Trans-Atlantic Clash

The European Union made its opening bid in trade talks with the U.S., outlining a narrow goal of slashing tariffs on industrial goods, including motor vehicles, that sets the bloc on a collision course with Washington's broader agenda. 

 
Canada Inflation Accelerated in December

Inflation in Canada unexpectedly accelerated in December as steeper costs for phone services and food offset lower gas prices, pushing up the average inflation rate for all of 2018 to the highest level in seven years.

