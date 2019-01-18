Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Fed's Brainard Says Prolonged Political Uncertainty Could Weigh on Economic Activity

Fed governor says U.S. labor market is healthy, but there are negative threats to growth. 

 
Stocks Climb Higher As Fears of Economic Slowdown Subside

Indexes rose more than 1% and finished their fourth consecutive week of gains, as encouraging data offered relief to investors who were spooked late last year. 

 
Trump Administration Sets Final Rules for New Business Tax Deduction

The Trump administration set final rules for a new deduction that will provide significant savings for many business owners, providing more clarity for real-estate owners and service-industry businesses. 

 
Oil Reaches Eight-Week High As Production Falls

Oil prices rose to an eight-week high, bolstered by hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute and signs of slowing global crude production. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 21 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 21 in the past week to 852, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Shutdown, Trade Tensions Weigh on U.S. Households

An index of U.S. consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in more than two years in January, amid worries about the government shutdown, trade tensions, volatile markets and a cooling global economy. 

 
U.S. Debates Lifting China Tariffs to Hasten Trade Deal, Calm Markets

U.S. officials are debating ratcheting back tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to calm markets and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions in a trade battle that has rattled global economies. 

 
Fed's Williams: Now Is Time for Fed to Show 'Prudence, Patience and Good Judgment'

New York Fed President John Williams said what happens with short-term interest rates and the central bank's balance-sheet drawdown will be driven this year by how the economy performs. 

 
U.S. Manufacturers Ramp Up Production Despite Flagging Exports

Factory production surged at the end of last year amid broad-based gains in output, signaling U.S. consumer demand may be making up for a pullback in exports. 

 
EU's Focus for U.S. Trade Talks Risks Trans-Atlantic Clash

The European Union made its opening bid in trade talks with the U.S., outlining a narrow goal of slashing tariffs on industrial goods, including motor vehicles, that sets the bloc on a collision course with Washington's broader agenda.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:55pSan Francisco and San Jose Human Rights Association for Forced Conversion, Held One Year Memorial
SE
06:41pTrump Plans 'Major Announcement' on Border, Shutdown
DJ
06:25pWhite House adviser Kudlow says making progress on China trade talks
RE
06:24pWhite House adviser Kudlow says making progress on China trade talks
RE
06:22pFed's Brainard sees mounting negative risks for U.S. economy
RE
06:22pFED POLICYMAKERS LEAVE LITTLE DOUBT : Rate hikes can wait
RE
06:12pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
06:08pChina offers to ramp up U.S. imports - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satis..
2TOACHI MINING INC : TOACHI MINING : Announces Strategic Financing of up to C$1,500,000
3CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Takes Steps to Implement Arbitration Award
4RIZAL RESOURCES CORP : CHAINODE OPPORTUNITIES CORP :. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
5LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C. : Announce a Settlement for Those Who Have Transacted in Euribor Products Between Ju..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.