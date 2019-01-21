Global Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows

Global stocks started the week under pressure after data showed that China's economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, the latest sign that the world economy is decelerating.

China Annual Economic Growth Rate Is Slowest Since 1990

China's economic expansion languished to its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, as a bruising trade fight with the U.S. exacerbated weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

Why Old-School Chinese Stimulus Won't Help

Weaker consumers, exports and infrastructure investment are the main culprits pushing growth lower this time. That mandates a different policy response.

Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Home Sales, Eurozone Manufacturing

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on home sales and durable goods, while Europe will get data on eurozone manufacturing.

Bank Investors Look Beyond Trading Revenue to Deliver Strong Gains

Last week, bank stocks posted their strongest five-day gains in more than two years, erasing a big chunk of steep losses suffered amid fourth-quarter market tumult.

Central Banks Struggle With Policy Settings

The eurozone's economic slowdown has taken European Central Bank officials by surprise, potentially disrupting their plans to lift short-term interest rates this year.

Puerto Rico's $18 Billion Bond Restructuring Nears Completion

Puerto Rico's federal supervisors are making a final push to write down $18 billion in sales-tax bonds under a settlement that would mark their largest renegotiation yet of the U.S. territory's crushing debts.

Fed's Brainard Says Prolonged Political Uncertainty Could Weigh on Economic Activity

Fed governor says U.S. labor market is healthy, but there are negative threats to growth.

Stocks Climb Higher As Fears of Economic Slowdown Subside

Indexes rose more than 1% and finished their fourth consecutive week of gains, as encouraging data offered relief to investors who were spooked late last year.

Trump Administration Sets Final Rules for New Business Tax Deduction

The Trump administration set final rules for a new deduction that will provide significant savings for many business owners, providing more clarity for real-estate owners and service-industry businesses.