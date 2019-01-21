Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 09:16pm EST
After Brexit Defeat, May Offers Little New on Leaving EU

Theresa May told the House of Commons that she wants to go back to the European Union and again seek tweaks to the Brexit agreement she spent months negotiating with the EU. Last week that deal was rejected by a historic margin by British lawmakers. 

 
Companies Try to Skirt Shutdown's IPO Limbo

The monthlong government shutdown is forcing some companies to seek alternate routes to go public while the main markets regulator is unable to green-light IPOs. 

 
IMF Lowers 2019 Global Growth Forecast

The global economy is starting the year on weaker footing, particularly by poor performance out of Europe, according to new quarterly forecasts from the IMF. 

 
Investors' Cash Dash Adds to Stock Market's Vulnerability

Investors are increasing their cash holdings at the fastest pace in a decade, highlighting doubts about the durability of the stock market's rebound in the first weeks of this year. 

 
Global Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows

Global stocks started the week under pressure after data showed that China's economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, the latest sign that the world economy is decelerating. 

 
Oil Prices Pause as Chinese Data Signals Slowdown

Oil prices were mixed, pausing after hitting an eight-week high Friday amid fresh signs of slowing growth in China. 

 
China Annual Economic Growth Rate Is Slowest Since 1990

China's economic expansion languished to its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, as a bruising trade fight with the U.S. exacerbated weakness in the world's second-largest economy. 

 
Why Old-School Chinese Stimulus Won't Help

Weaker consumers, exports and infrastructure investment are the main culprits pushing growth lower this time. That mandates a different policy response. 

 
A Major Market's Major Headache: Stocks That Crash Without Warning

Hong Kong is home to a developed, $3.8 trillion stock market. A series of stock-price collapses have made it seem, of late, more like an untamed emerging market. 

 
Risk Rises in Municipal Bonds

More retirement communities, charter schools and hospitals are tapping the historically safe municipal bond market to sell tax-exempt debt-leading to concerns about what could happen in a high-yield downturn.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50pMalaysia's December inflation rate seen picking up to 0.4 percent year-on-year
RE
10:50pChina state planner warns economic pressure will hit job market
RE
10:41pChina Annual Economic Growth Rate Is Slowest Since 1990 -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:14pBank of Korea to stand pat this week, rest of 2019 as economic growth slows - Reuters poll
RE
10:07pDollar holds firm as global growth concerns support safe-havens
RE
09:32pIn Versailles, Macron vows to reform to avoid king's fate
RE
09:29pSouth Korea's 2018 GDP growth slows to six-year low, trade woes dim outlook
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:52pOil prices edge down as global growth worries threaten demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp Limits Users' Ability to Forward Messages -- Update
3NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH : Opens Office in Malaysia
4L'ORÉAL : L'OREAL : 2019 shareholder meetings dates now available!
5OIL SEARCH LIMITED : OIL SEARCH : Fourth Quarter Report for the period ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.