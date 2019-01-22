After Brexit Defeat, May Offers Little New on Leaving EU

Theresa May told the House of Commons that she wants to go back to the European Union and again seek tweaks to the Brexit agreement she spent months negotiating with the EU. Last week that deal was rejected by a historic margin by British lawmakers.

Companies Try to Skirt Shutdown's IPO Limbo

The monthlong government shutdown is forcing some companies to seek alternate routes to go public while the main markets regulator is unable to green-light IPOs.

Slowest South Korean Economic Growth in Six Years

South Korea's economic growth in 2018 eased to 2.7% despite an unexpectedly strong pickup in the final quarter of the year.

IMF Lowers 2019 Global Growth Forecast

The global economy is starting the year on weaker footing, particularly by poor performance out of Europe, according to new quarterly forecasts from the IMF.

Investors' Cash Dash Adds to Stock Market's Vulnerability

Investors are increasing their cash holdings at the fastest pace in a decade, highlighting doubts about the durability of the stock market's rebound in the first weeks of this year.

Global Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows

Global stocks started the week under pressure after data showed that China's economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, the latest sign that the world economy is decelerating.

Oil Prices Pause as Chinese Data Signals Slowdown

Oil prices were mixed, pausing after hitting an eight-week high Friday amid fresh signs of slowing growth in China.

China Annual Economic Growth Rate Is Slowest Since 1990

China's economic expansion languished to its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, as a bruising trade fight with the U.S. exacerbated weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

Why Old-School Chinese Stimulus Won't Help

Weaker consumers, exports and infrastructure investment are the main culprits pushing growth lower this time. That mandates a different policy response.

A Major Market's Major Headache: Stocks That Crash Without Warning

Hong Kong is home to a developed, $3.8 trillion stock market. A series of stock-price collapses have made it seem, of late, more like an untamed emerging market.