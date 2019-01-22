Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:17am EST
Global Stocks Slip as Economic Concerns Deepen

U.S. stocks were set to open lower as concerns over global growth resurfaced, leaving investors questioning whether the strong start to 2019 was simply a fleeting moment of optimism. 

 
Stock Market's Next Hurdle: Tech and Industrial Earnings

Investors enjoying tranquility in the stock market are facing a new source of potential volatility: the quarterly earnings of industrial and technology companies that start reporting this week. 

 
Wall Street Backlash Sinks Plan to Transform Swaps Market

The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to walk away from a proposal he supported on derivatives-market changes after pushback from big financial firms including Goldman Sachs and Citadel Securities. 

 
Oil Prices Follow Economic Forecasts Lower

Oil prices fell on the back of fresh signs of slowing global economic growth. 

 
Eurozone Credit Standards Steady But Toughen in Italy

Banks in the eurozone kept their internal approval criteria for loans to businesses and households broadly unchanged in the fourth quarter, the European Central Bank said Tuesday. 

 
Auto Investors Should Buckle Up for Tariff Threats

It hasn't been an easy six months for auto investors, but one thing they haven't had to worry about is President Trump threatening a 25% tax on imported cars. But that may be about to change. 

 
The Latest Trend in Mobile Gaming: Stock-Trading Apps

Commission-free trading apps have drawn millions of users, many of whom have little experience with financial markets. Critics say innovations in retail trading come with risks, as the early 2000s tech bust showed. 

 
Pakistan Turns to Gulf Countries to Keep Economy Afloat

Prime Minister Imran Khan has opened a new chapter in Pakistan's long history of using its strategic position to win foreign support, turning to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have offered Pakistan over $30 billion in loans and investments, according to Pakistani and Saudi officials. 

 
China's Plan for Tech Dominance Is Advancing, Business Groups Say

Two influential U.S. business groups have issued a report detailing how China is moving ahead with a technology policy set to be a key point of contention in the U.S.-China trade talks resuming next week in Washington.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aEnergy shares pull down TSX at open after 12-day long rally
RE
09:36aKeep humans in good jobs in the robot era, ILO commission urges
RE
09:36aExperts say it's safe to raise limit for tremors at Britain's fracking sites
RE
09:35aWall Street opens lower on global growth worries
RE
09:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aElectric guitar maker Fender launches U.S.-made acoustic guitar
RE
09:11aMTN has paid $53 mln to settle Nigeria dispute -central bank
RE
09:04aNigeria's central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 14 pct
RE
09:03aPatrick M. Byrne Keynotes North American Bitcoin Conference with “Blockchain Tech Stack for Civilization,” Updates on Launch of tZERO's Blockchain-Based Securities Trading Platform
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
5INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.