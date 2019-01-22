Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/22/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Stocks Fall as Economic Concerns Resurface

U.S. stocks declined, putting major indexes on pace for their first decline in five trading sessions, as concerns over global growth resurfaced. 

 
Home Sales Sank 6.4% in December

Home sales fell sharply in December to their weakest level in more than three years, a difficult end to a weak year for the housing market and fresh evidence of a bumpy ride to come in 2019. 

 
Stock Market's Next Hurdle: Tech and Industrial Earnings

Investors enjoying tranquility in the stock market are facing a new source of potential volatility: the quarterly earnings of industrial and technology companies that start reporting this week. 

 
Brexit Delays Entice Sterling Investors to Rejoin the Market

The British pound has become more appealing to some investors as they bet that the probability of extending the Brexit negotiating period, or a second referendum on the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union, is becoming more likely. 

 
IMF Lowers 2019 Global Growth Forecast

The global economy is starting the year on weaker footing, particularly by poor performance out of Europe, according to new quarterly forecasts from the IMF. 

 
Wall Street Backlash Sinks Plan to Transform Swaps Market

The chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to walk away from a proposal he supported on derivatives-market changes after pushback from big financial firms including Goldman Sachs and Citadel Securities. 

 
Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries

Oil prices fell, pausing a recent recovery on fresh worries that slower global economic growth will lead to lower fuel consumption. 

 
Eurozone Credit Standards Steady But Toughen in Italy

Banks in the eurozone kept their internal approval criteria for loans to businesses and households broadly unchanged in the fourth quarter, the European Central Bank said Tuesday. 

 
Auto Investors Should Buckle Up for Tariff Threats

It hasn't been an easy six months for auto investors, but one thing they haven't had to worry about is President Trump threatening a 25% tax on imported cars. But that may be about to change. 

 
The Latest Trend in Mobile Gaming: Stock-Trading Apps

Commission-free trading apps have drawn millions of users, many of whom have little experience with financial markets. Critics say innovations in retail trading come with risks, as the early 2000s tech bust showed.

03:17pOil settles down two percent as slowed global growth, rising supplies
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pDollar slips vs yen on growth worries, trade tensions
RE
03:10pDollar slips vs yen on growth worries, trade tensions
RE
02:54pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Appoints Huang Xia of China as Special Envoy for Great Lakes Region
PU
02:41pWall Street ends four-day rally as economic outlook, corporate forecasts sour
RE
02:39pPARAGUAY : New World Bank Group Strategy to Promote Sustainable Growth and Investment in Human Capital
PU
02:37pU.S. will seek extradition of Huawei CFO from Canada
RE
02:30pEast Coast Top Track Stars Head to Finals of 45th Anniversary Colgate Women’s Games
SE
