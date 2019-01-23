Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings

U.S. stocks rebounded, boosted by a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings that helped calm markets following Tuesday's drop.

Assets in Lockstep Stoke Volatility Fears

Stocks, bond yields, commodities and other risky assets have continued moving in tandem lately, fueling worries momentum could once again reverse.

The Global Boom, Barely Begun, May Be Over

A year ago the world looked like it would finally return to the boom times it enjoyed before the global financial crisis. Now, the boom may be over before it even started.

Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy Wednesday despite downward revisions to its price outlook, suggesting the bank is in no hurry to reach its 2% inflation target.

Chinese Brokers Rally as Market Mood Brightens

Securities firms are among the best-performing Chinese stocks this year, buoyed by Beijing's moves to relax its grip on the financial system and hopes for a market recovery.

U2's Bono and TPG Launch Company to Measure 'Impact Investments'

Bono and TPG are teaming up to try to prove that investments meant to benefit society at large do what they purport to do.

U.S. Oil Prices Fall Ahead of Supply Data

U.S. oil prices were lower despite gains on Wall Street, as investors geared up for data on U.S. oil inventories that could reinforce worries of an economic slowdown.

China Risks Real Hard Landing This Time

Beijing's crackdown on shadow banking has gone overboard. Some backtracking looks necessary to avoid a much steeper slowdown, and allow time for real banking sector reforms.

Japan's Exports Suffer Biggest On-Year Fall Since October 2016

Japan's December exports had their largest on-year fall in more than two years on a sharp drop in demand from China, sending Japan's trade balance in 2018 into the first deficit in three years.