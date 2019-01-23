Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/23/2019 | 11:16am EST
Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings

U.S. stocks rebounded, boosted by a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings that helped calm markets following Tuesday's drop. 

 
Assets in Lockstep Stoke Volatility Fears

Stocks, bond yields, commodities and other risky assets have continued moving in tandem lately, fueling worries momentum could once again reverse. 

 
The Global Boom, Barely Begun, May Be Over

A year ago the world looked like it would finally return to the boom times it enjoyed before the global financial crisis. Now, the boom may be over before it even started. 

 
Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy Wednesday despite downward revisions to its price outlook, suggesting the bank is in no hurry to reach its 2% inflation target. 

 
Chinese Brokers Rally as Market Mood Brightens

Securities firms are among the best-performing Chinese stocks this year, buoyed by Beijing's moves to relax its grip on the financial system and hopes for a market recovery. 

 
U2's Bono and TPG Launch Company to Measure 'Impact Investments'

Bono and TPG are teaming up to try to prove that investments meant to benefit society at large do what they purport to do. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Fall Ahead of Supply Data

U.S. oil prices were lower despite gains on Wall Street, as investors geared up for data on U.S. oil inventories that could reinforce worries of an economic slowdown. 

 
China Risks Real Hard Landing This Time

Beijing's crackdown on shadow banking has gone overboard. Some backtracking looks necessary to avoid a much steeper slowdown, and allow time for real banking sector reforms. 

 
Japan's Exports Suffer Biggest On-Year Fall Since October 2016

Japan's December exports had their largest on-year fall in more than two years on a sharp drop in demand from China, sending Japan's trade balance in 2018 into the first deficit in three years.

11:30aEnBW open to partnerships in U.S. offshore wind expansion
RE
11:29aHuawei executive has strong case against extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
11:27aUK watchdog lays out oversight of cryptocurrencies
RE
11:26aCEOs sour on Trump policies, warn they hurt business, investment
RE
11:22aCoast Guard Presses for End to Shutdown as Missed Paychecks Stress Finances
DJ
11:19aOPEC cuts, outages give physical crude a New Year lift
RE
11:19aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Change in Watersheds in Distress Approach
PU
11:18aRichmond Fed's Manufacturing Index Remains in Negative Territory in January
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

