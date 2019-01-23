Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/23/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Europe's Political Funk Sets Back Its Economy

Gloomy economic forecasts set the tone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as Europe's recovery appears to be running out of steam and its politics shaken by the growing strength of nationalists. 

 
White House Economist Says Economy May Not Grow in First Quarter

The Trump administration's top economist said that the U.S. economy may not grow at all in the first quarter if the partial government shutdown continues. 

 
U.S. Shares Waver After Earnings

U.S. stocks wavered as investors weighed a batch of solid corporate reports against fears on global growth. 

 
European Commission Finds Lack of Oversight in 'Golden Visa' Programs

The European Commission plans to form a group to examine risks associated with citizenship-by-investment plans, after finding in a report that oversight is lacking in many European Union countries that offer them. 

 
U.S. Recognizes Venezuelan Opposition Leader as Interim President

The U.S. declared its support after the new head of Venezuela's National Assembly declared himself interim president on Wednesday, in a move designed to force the nation's authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, from power. 

 
Assets in Lockstep Stoke Volatility Fears

Stocks, bond yields, commodities and other risky assets have continued moving in tandem lately, fueling worries momentum could once again reverse. 

 
The Global Boom, Barely Begun, May Be Over

A year ago the world looked like it would finally return to the boom times it enjoyed before the global financial crisis. Now, the boom may be over before it even started. 

 
Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy Wednesday despite downward revisions to its price outlook, suggesting the bank is in no hurry to reach its 2% inflation target. 

 
Chinese Brokers Rally as Market Mood Brightens

Securities firms are among the best-performing Chinese stocks this year, buoyed by Beijing's moves to relax its grip on the financial system and hopes for a market recovery. 

 
U2's Bono and TPG Launch Company to Measure 'Impact Investments'

Bono and TPG are teaming up to try to prove that investments meant to benefit society at large do what they purport to do.

