Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Europe's Political Funk Sets Back Its Economy

Gloomy economic forecasts set the tone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as Europe's recovery appears to be running out of steam and its politics shaken by the growing strength of nationalists. 

 
White House Economist Says Economy May Not Grow in First Quarter

The Trump administration's top economist said that the U.S. economy may not grow at all in the first quarter if the partial government shutdown continues. 

 
U.S. Shares Rise After Earnings

U.S. stocks erased an early advance, but recovered to finish higher Wednesday, as slumping energy and materials shares were offset by strong results from companies including IBM. 

 
European Commission Finds Lack of Oversight in 'Golden Visa' Programs

The European Commission plans to form a group to examine risks associated with citizenship-by-investment plans, after finding in a report that oversight is lacking in many European Union countries that offer them. 

 
U.S. Recognizes Venezuelan Opposition Leader as Interim President

The Trump administration recognized the newly appointed head of Venezuela's congress as the interim president of the oil-rich nation, in a direct challenge to the nation's authoritarian leader and his international backers. 

 
Assets in Lockstep Stoke Volatility Fears

Stocks, bond yields, commodities and other risky assets have continued moving in tandem lately, fueling worries momentum could once again reverse. 

 
The Global Boom, Barely Begun, May Be Over

A year ago the world looked like it would finally return to the boom times it enjoyed before the global financial crisis. Now, the boom may be over before it even started. 

 
Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy Wednesday despite downward revisions to its price outlook, suggesting the bank is in no hurry to reach its 2% inflation target. 

 
Chinese Brokers Rally as Market Mood Brightens

Securities firms are among the best-performing Chinese stocks this year, buoyed by Beijing's moves to relax its grip on the financial system and hopes for a market recovery. 

 
U2's Bono and TPG Launch Company to Measure 'Impact Investments'

Bono and TPG are teaming up to try to prove that investments meant to benefit society at large do what they purport to do.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29pBOEING SAYS PROLONGED GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COULD HURT BUSINESS : Cnbc
RE
05:28pHuawei can still bid for sensitive contracts in UK - Daily Telegraph
RE
05:21pTrump says U.S. doing well in trade negotiations with China
RE
05:21pNew Zealand PM says country is not discriminating against Huawei
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04pOil slips as EU seeks to trade with Iran, U.S. gasoline prices fall
RE
05:00pOil slips as EU seeks to trade with Iran, U.S. gasoline prices fall
RE
04:59pUtilities Up as Growth Worries Spur Demand For Defensive Cos -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:56pCommunications Services Down Ahead of Internet Earnings; Comcast Rises -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4NEOPOST : NEOPOST : ACQUIRES PARCEL PENDING, MAKING A SIGNIFICANT ENTRY INTO THE U.S. PARCEL LOCKER MARKET
5ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.