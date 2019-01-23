Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Europe's Political Funk Sets Back Its Economy

Gloomy economic forecasts set the tone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as Europe's recovery appears to be running out of steam and its politics shaken by the growing strength of nationalists. 

 
White House Economist Says Economy May Not Grow in First Quarter

The Trump administration's top economist said that the U.S. economy may not grow at all in the first quarter if the partial government shutdown continues. 

 
U.S. Shares Rise After Earnings

U.S. stocks erased an early advance, but recovered to finish higher Wednesday, as slumping energy and materials shares were offset by strong results from companies including IBM. 

 
European Commission Finds Lack of Oversight in 'Golden Visa' Programs

The European Commission plans to form a group to examine risks associated with citizenship-by-investment plans, after finding in a report that oversight is lacking in many European Union countries that offer them. 

 
U.S. Recognizes Venezuelan Opposition Leader as Interim President

The Trump administration recognized the newly appointed head of Venezuela's congress as the interim president of the oil-rich nation, in a direct challenge to the nation's authoritarian leader and his international backers. 

 
Assets in Lockstep Stoke Volatility Fears

Stocks, bond yields, commodities and other risky assets have continued moving in tandem lately, fueling worries momentum could once again reverse. 

 
The Global Boom, Barely Begun, May Be Over

A year ago the world looked like it would finally return to the boom times it enjoyed before the global financial crisis. Now, the boom may be over before it even started. 

 
Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy Wednesday despite downward revisions to its price outlook, suggesting the bank is in no hurry to reach its 2% inflation target. 

 
Chinese Brokers Rally as Market Mood Brightens

Securities firms are among the best-performing Chinese stocks this year, buoyed by Beijing's moves to relax its grip on the financial system and hopes for a market recovery. 

 
U2's Bono and TPG Launch Company to Measure 'Impact Investments'

Bono and TPG are teaming up to try to prove that investments meant to benefit society at large do what they purport to do.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19pAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Mongolia hosts conference on GAP
PU
08:14pMICROSOFT'S BING BLOCKED IN CHINA : FT report
RE
08:13pSouth Korea central bank keeps policy rate on hold as economic risks rise
RE
08:09pAsian shares edge up, ECB meeting in focus
RE
08:04pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : New SOE Policy Will Secure Solomon Islands' Legacy as Pacific's Leading Investment Manager — ADB
PU
07:55pJapan's factories flatline in January as exports fall most in two-and-a-half years - flash PMI
RE
07:51pDollar slips on global growth, trade war worries
RE
07:48pHuawei executive has strong case to fight extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
07:24pU.S. government shutdown to crimp growth, recession risk steady - Reuters poll
RE
07:24pHAMMOND TELLS DAVOS : “Britain is a great place to do business”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
5CIT GROUP INC. : CIT : Bank Renews Partnership with a New Grant for First-Time Homebuyer Assistance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.