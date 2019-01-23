Europe's Political Funk Sets Back Its Economy

Gloomy economic forecasts set the tone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as Europe's recovery appears to be running out of steam and its politics shaken by the growing strength of nationalists.

European Commission Finds Lack of Oversight in 'Golden Visa' Programs

The European Commission plans to form a group to examine risks associated with citizenship-by-investment plans, after finding in a report that oversight is lacking in many European Union countries that offer them.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged, as expected.

U.S. Recognizes Venezuelan Opposition Leader as Interim President

President Trump took on Venezuela's leftist authoritarian president and his regime's Russian and Chinese backers on Wednesday by recognizing the opposition leader of the oil-rich country's congress as its legitimate head of state.

White House Economist Says Economy May Not Grow in First Quarter

The Trump administration's top economist said that the U.S. economy may not grow at all in the first quarter if the partial government shutdown continues.

U.S. Shares Rise After Earnings

U.S. stocks erased an early advance, but recovered to finish higher Wednesday, as slumping energy and materials shares were offset by strong results from companies including IBM.

U.S. Oil Prices Decline on Global Slowdown Fears

Oil prices fell as investors remained focused on global economic-growth concerns and how a slowdown might put a dent in demand for oil.

Assets in Lockstep Stoke Volatility Fears

Stocks, bond yields, commodities and other risky assets have continued moving in tandem lately, fueling worries momentum could once again reverse.

The Global Boom, Barely Begun, May Be Over

A year ago the world looked like it would finally return to the boom times it enjoyed before the global financial crisis. Now, the boom may be over before it even started.

Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Forecast

The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy Wednesday despite downward revisions to its price outlook, suggesting the bank is in no hurry to reach its 2% inflation target.