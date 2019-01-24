Global Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Upbeat Earnings

Global stocks mostly edged higher on Thursday, as a relatively upbeat corporate earnings season so far offset lingering concerns about the global economy.

Eurozone PMI Data Show Economy Continues to Slow

The latest business surveys showed that the eurozone economy continued to slow in December, as officials at the European Central Bank met for the first time this year.

China's Slowdown Is a Drag for Fuel Refiners

An economic slowdown will curb China's appetite for gasoline this year. That could mean a flood of exports to the rest of Asia, further pressuring regional refiners' margins.

Kim Jong Un Upbeat on Denuclearization After Receiving Letter From Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed "great satisfaction" after receiving a letter from President Trump, following the return of a nuclear envoy who traveled last week to Washington where the two sides agreed to a second summit in late February.

Europe's Political Funk Sets Back Its Economy

Gloomy economic forecasts set the tone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as Europe's recovery appears to be running out of steam and its politics shaken by the growing strength of nationalists.

Malaysia Central Bank Keeps Rates on Hold

Malaysia's central bank left interest rates unchanged, even as the country faced prospects of slowing economic growth.

European Commission Finds Lack of Oversight in 'Golden Visa' Programs

The European Commission plans to form a group to examine risks associated with citizenship-by-investment plans, after finding in a report that oversight is lacking in many European Union countries that offer them.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged, as expected.

U.S. Recognizes Venezuelan Opposition Leader as Interim President

President Trump took on Venezuela's leftist authoritarian president and his regime's Russian and Chinese backers on Wednesday by recognizing the opposition leader of the oil-rich country's congress as its legitimate head of state.

White House Economist Says Economy May Not Grow in First Quarter

The Trump administration's top economist said that the U.S. economy may not grow at all in the first quarter if the partial government shutdown continues.