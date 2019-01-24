Global Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Upbeat Earnings

Global stocks mostly edged higher, as a relatively upbeat corporate earnings season so far offset lingering concerns about the global economy.

Europe's Outlook Darkens as Data Points to Sharper Slowdown

The eurozone economy continues to slow, according to business surveys released as officials at the European Central Bank meet for the first time this year.

Venezuelan Political Crisis Boosts Oil Prices

Oil prices ticked up after coming under heavy selling pressure this week, helped by further potential risks to Venezuelan crude supply.

Europe's Political Funk Sets Back Its Economy

Gloomy economic forecasts set the tone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as Europe's recovery appears to be running out of steam and its politics shaken by the growing strength of nationalists.

After Years of Market Meddling, China Tries a Lighter Touch

Unlike in 2015-16, when a crash led to greater distrust of market forces, Beijing has sped up financial liberalization in recent months, seeking to attract foreign capital and revive an anemic stock market.

China's Slowdown Is a Drag for Fuel Refiners

An economic slowdown will curb China's appetite for gasoline this year. That could mean a flood of exports to the rest of Asia, further pressuring regional refiners' margins.

U.S. Contemplates Appointing First Female President of World Bank

The race to select the next president of the World Bank could be shaped by a strong international desire for the institution to have its first female president.

Kim Jong Un Upbeat on Denuclearization After Receiving Letter From Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed "great satisfaction" after receiving a letter from President Trump, following the return of a nuclear envoy who traveled last week to Washington where the two sides agreed to a second summit in late February.

Malaysia Central Bank Keeps Rates on Hold

Malaysia's central bank left interest rates unchanged, even as the country faced prospects of slowing economic growth.