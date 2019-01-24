Why the Oil Market Is Shrugging at Venezuela

Venezuela's diminished importance to the oil market and the prospect that a change of power could revive its fortunes have led to an ambivalent price reaction.

U.S. Stocks Mixed as Earnings Season Picks Up

U.S. stocks flipped between small gains and losses as investors continued to weigh corporate earnings reports and concerns about the global economy.

Senate Prepares Vote on Measures to End Partial Shutdown

The Senate prepared Thursday to vote on two rival efforts to end the partial government shutdown, but the flurry of action wasn't expected to immediately resolve the impasse that has stymied Washington for weeks.

U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Fell in December

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index, a measure of U.S. business trends, fell 0.1% last month.

A Davos Debate: What Is Finance for?

The head of a large long-term investor has a warning for shareholders and the financial elite meeting in Davos: Start acting like owners of the companies in which you invest.

ECB Worries Over Economy Mount, But Stands Pat on Rates

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door to new stimulus measures as the bank stood pat on interest rates, warning that economic risks are mounting.

Labor Market Powers On Despite Growth Concerns

A gauge of layoffs across the U.S. fell last week to the lowest level since 1969, suggesting the labor market remains on solid ground despite concerns of slowing economic growth.

Lawmakers Promise Fresh Push to Overhaul Housing Finance

Lawmakers from both parties plan to take a fresh crack at getting Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two companies that underpin nearly half of U.S. mortgages, out of government control.

U.S. Oil Inventories Surge as Refiners Hit the Brakes

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose sharply last week as refinery activity slowed down more than analysts were expecting, according to data Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

U.S. Oil Prices Get Boost From Venezuelan Political Crisis

Oil prices ticked up after coming under heavy selling pressure this week, helped by further potential risks to Venezuelan crude supply.