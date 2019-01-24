Why the Oil Market Is Shrugging at Venezuela

Venezuela's diminished importance to the oil market and the prospect that a change of power could revive its fortunes have led to an ambivalent price reaction.

U.S. Stocks End Day Mixed on Earnings, Trade Concerns

U.S. stocks flipped between small gains and losses as investors continued to weigh corporate earnings reports and concerns about the global economy.

House Democrats Planning Hearings With Biggest U.S. Banks

The largest U.S. banks are expected to face scrutiny from House lawmakers in coming weeks, an opening salvo in House Democrats' plans to put the industry back in Washington's crosshairs.

Senate Rejects Two Rival Spending Bills, Extending Shutdown

Two rival proposals to end the partial government shutdown failed Thursday in the Senate, continuing the impasse that has stymied Washington for weeks but reigniting negotiations between the White House and Capitol Hill.

U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Fell in December

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index, a measure of U.S. business trends, fell 0.1% last month.

A Davos Debate: What Is Finance for?

The head of a large long-term investor has a warning for shareholders and the financial elite meeting in Davos: Start acting like owners of the companies in which you invest.

ECB Worries Over Economy Mount, But Officials Stand Pat on Rates

The European Central Bank opened the door to new stimulus measures to prop up the region's economy, as policy makers navigate fractious U.S.-China trade negotiations and disruptive political events such as Brexit.

Labor Market Powers On Despite Growth Concerns

A gauge of layoffs across the U.S. fell last week to the lowest level since 1969, suggesting the labor market remains on solid ground despite concerns of slowing economic growth.

Lawmakers Promise Fresh Push to Overhaul Housing Finance

Lawmakers from both parties plan to take a fresh crack at getting Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two companies that underpin nearly half of U.S. mortgages, out of government control.

U.S. Oil Inventories Surge as Refiners Hit the Brakes

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose sharply last week as refinery activity slowed down more than analysts were expecting, according to data Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.