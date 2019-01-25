Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/25/2019 | 01:16am EST
Kudlow Signals White House Seeks Like-Minded Fed Nominees

Lawrence Kudlow said President Trump will seek to fill two Federal Reserve Board vacancies with nominees who don't believe a rapidly expanding economy has to fuel faster inflation. 

 
CEOs of Six Top Banks to Testify Before Congress

The chief executives of the six largest U.S. banks are poised to testify together before House lawmakers in Congress this spring, according to people familiar with the matter, for the first time since shortly after the financial crisis. 

 
ECB Worries Over Economy Mount, But Officials Stand Pat on Rates

The European Central Bank opened the door to new stimulus measures to prop up the region's economy, as policy makers navigate fractious U.S.-China trade negotiations and disruptive political events such as Brexit. 

 
Shutdown Talks Revived After Senate Bills Fail

Rival proposals to end the partial government shutdown failed Thursday in the Senate, prolonging the impasse that has stymied Washington for weeks but reigniting negotiations between the White House and Capitol Hill over a short-term fix that includes border-security funding. 

 
Why the Oil Market Is Shrugging at Venezuela

Venezuela's diminished importance to the oil market and the prospect that a change of power could revive its fortunes have led to an ambivalent price reaction. 

 
U.S. Stocks End Day Mixed on Earnings, Trade Concerns

U.S. stocks flipped between small gains and losses as investors continued to weigh corporate earnings reports and concerns about the global economy. 

 
A Davos Debate: What Is Finance for?

The head of a large long-term investor has a warning for shareholders and the financial elite meeting in Davos: Start acting like owners of the companies in which you invest. 

 
Lawmakers Promise Fresh Push to Overhaul Housing Finance

Lawmakers from both parties plan to take a fresh crack at getting Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two companies that underpin nearly half of U.S. mortgages, out of government control. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Get Boost From Venezuelan Political Crisis

Oil prices ticked up after coming under heavy selling pressure this week, helped by further potential risks to Venezuelan crude supply. 

 
China's Slowdown Is a Drag for Fuel Refiners

An economic slowdown will curb China's appetite for gasoline this year. That could mean a flood of exports to the rest of Asia, further pressuring regional refiners' margins.

