News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/25/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Pension Losses Could Hit Companies Like AT&T and Verizon Hard

The stock-market tumble late last year could punish earnings at companies such as Verizon Communications and AT&T because of how they account for fluctuations in their pension plans. 

 
Stocks Rise to End a Bumpy Week

U.S. stocks climbed, recouping much of their earlier week losses, as some positive earnings results and a report that the Federal Reserve will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than expected helped boost investor sentiment. 

 
Why the Odds of a Recession Are Rising

Various measures of how likely a recession is in the next 12 months are at or near the highest this decade as the government shutdown saps the economy's strength. 

 
Thinning 'Debt Cushions' Undermine Safety of Leveraged Loans

The shift to more "senior" loan sales comes as investors are grappling with how safe fixed-income investments are after a decade of heavy issuance. 

 
Fed Names Stacey Tevlin Research Director

The Federal Reserve announced a new research director Friday. 

 
Fed Weighs Earlier End to Bond Portfolio Runoff

Federal Reserve officials are close to deciding they will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities, putting an end to its portfolio wind-down closer into sight. 

 
IPO Hopes Trigger Scramble for Shares of Top Unicorns

The coming listings of some of the world's most valuable startups are heating up an opaque market for private trades in their shares. 

 
Greece Ratifies Historic Accord With Macedonia

Greece ratified a U.S.-backed deal with Macedonia that aims to help stabilize the Balkan region but is polarizing Greek society and politics. 

 
Fed's Patience Buys Breathing Room for Asian Economies

It isn't just the Federal Reserve. Central bankers across Asia are biding their time while they monitor global growth, and some economists even expect interest-rate cuts later this year. 

 
Crypto Startup Polkadot Seeking New Token Sale Above $1 Billion Valuation

In this tough environment, crypto startup Polkadot is seeking to raise up to $60 million in new capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

02:15pTrump, Congress Reach Tentative Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks--Update
DJ
02:14pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Welcome DiVal Safety Equipment - New OABA Member Service Provider!
PU
02:13pOil climbs on Venezuelan crisis despite surging U.S. supply
RE
02:13pCENTRAL BANK POLICY TIGHTENING : damned if they do, damned if they don't
RE
02:05pOil climbs on Venezuelan crisis despite surging U.S. supply
RE
02:05pFed Names Stacey Tevlin Lead Economist--Update
DJ
02:03pTAKE FIVE : Time for a break? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
02:00pTrump, Congress Reach Tentative Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks
DJ
01:59pSeeking thrifty ways to cut pollution, Rotterdam links up with hybrid BMW owners
RE
01:55pTrump Considers Three-Week Spending Bill to Reopen Government--Update
DJ
