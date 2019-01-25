Why the Odds of a Recession Are Rising

Various measures of how likely a recession is in the next 12 months are at or near the highest this decade as the government shutdown saps the economy's strength.

Stocks Climb on Solid Earnings

U.S. stocks rose, as some positive earnings results and a report that the Federal Reserve will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than expected helped boost investor sentiment.

Trump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks

President Trump said he had reached a deal with congressional leaders to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations over border security funding continue.

Pension Losses Could Hit Companies Like AT&T and Verizon Hard

The stock-market tumble late last year could punish earnings at companies such as Verizon Communications and AT&T because of how they account for fluctuations in their pension plans.

Thinning 'Debt Cushions' Undermine Safety of Leveraged Loans

The shift to more "senior" loan sales comes as investors are grappling with how safe fixed-income investments are after a decade of heavy issuance.

Fed Names Stacey Tevlin Research Director

The Federal Reserve announced Stacey Tevlin as its new head economist. She will lead the crucial research division at a time of slowing economic growth in the U.S. and abroad.

Fed Weighs Earlier End to Bond Portfolio Runoff

Federal Reserve officials are close to deciding they will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities, putting an end to its portfolio wind-down closer into sight.

IPO Hopes Trigger Scramble for Shares of Top Unicorns

The coming listings of some of the world's most valuable startups are heating up an opaque market for private trades in their shares.

Greece Ratifies Historic Accord With Macedonia

Greece ratified a U.S.-backed deal with Macedonia that aims to help stabilize the Balkan region but is polarizing Greek society and politics.

Fed's Patience Buys Breathing Room for Asian Economies

It isn't just the Federal Reserve. Central bankers across Asia are biding their time while they monitor global growth, and some economists even expect interest-rate cuts later this year.