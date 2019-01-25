Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/25/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Why the Odds of a Recession Are Rising

Various measures of the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months are at or near the highest this decade, with the government shutdown likely to have sapped the economy's strength 

 
U.S. Stocks End the Week With Gains

U.S. stocks rose, as some positive earnings results and a report that the Federal Reserve will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities than expected helped boost investor sentiment. 

 
Pension Losses Could Hit Companies Like AT&T and Verizon Hard

The stock-market tumble late last year could punish earnings at companies such as Verizon Communications and AT&T because of how they account for fluctuations in their pension plans. 

 
Trump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks

President Trump said he had reached a deal with congressional leaders to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations over border security funding continue. 

 
Thinning 'Debt Cushions' Undermine Safety of Leveraged Loans

The shift to more "senior" loan sales comes as investors are grappling with how safe fixed-income investments are after a decade of heavy issuance. 

 
Fed Names Stacey Tevlin Research Director

The Federal Reserve announced Stacey Tevlin as its new head economist. She will lead the crucial research division at a time of slowing economic growth in the U.S. and abroad. 

 
Fed Mulls End of Portfolio Drawdown

Federal Reserve officials are close to deciding they will maintain a larger portfolio of Treasury securities, putting an end to its portfolio wind-down closer into sight. 

 
IPO Hopes Trigger Scramble for Shares of Top Unicorns

The coming listings of some of the world's most valuable startups are heating up an opaque market for private trades in their shares. 

 
Greece Ratifies Historic Accord With Macedonia

Greece ratified a U.S.-backed deal with Macedonia that aims to help stabilize the Balkan region but is polarizing Greek society. 

 
Fed's Patience Buys Breathing Room for Asian Economies

It isn't just the Federal Reserve. Central bankers across Asia are biding their time while they monitor global growth, and some economists even expect interest-rate cuts later this year.

