Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Global Economy Week Ahead

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see the January jobs report. Overseas, new economic growth data in France and manufacturing data in China will help shed light on the state of global economic growth. 

 
Overlap of Tech Earnings, Trade Talks, Fed Meeting Will Test Stocks

The rare confluence of results with a Fed meeting, jobs report and trade talks in Washington could upend the stretch of quiet trading in financial markets. 

 
Are ICO Tokens Securities? Startup Wants a Judge to Decide

Canadian startup Kik Interactive plans to challenge Washington's ability to regulate the fledgling cryptocurrency industry. 

 
Drillers Are Easing Off the Gas

Some of the companies responsible for flooding the U.S. with natural gas are dialing back on drilling amid worries that supplies are outpacing demand and potentially sending already depressed prices into a tailspin. 

 
Trade Talks Spotlight Role of China's State-Owned Firms

When U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators start a new round of talks on Wednesday, one often-overlooked issue is bound to get a lot of U.S. attention: the role of China's state-owned companies in its economy. 

 
China Replaces Top Securities Regulator Amid Market Weakness

China replaced its top securities regulator with a senior banker, as authorities look for ways to boost market sentiment amid a broad economic slowdown. 

 
Popular Hedge Fund Bet on Fannie, Freddie Is Paying Off Big This Year

Some of Wall Street's biggest investors are sitting on a paper windfall this year as the government ratchets up a debate over the future of mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 

 
Multinationals' Currency Woes: A Harbinger on Global Growth?

The strong dollar pinched consumer-goods companies sales, but the greenback's strength could signal even tougher news about slowing global growth. 

 
Another Dose of New Year's Cheer for Investors

The coming Lunar New Year may be a great time to buy Chinese stocks. 

 
Why the Odds of a Recession Are Rising

Various measures of the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months are at or near the highest this decade, with the government shutdown likely to have sapped the economy's strength

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aEXPLAINER : Key Issues, implications of U.S.-China trade talks
RE
01:02aOil falls on increased U.S. rig count, China industrial slowdown
RE
12:28aIndia's Modi seen appeasing voters, putting reforms aside in pre-election budget
RE
12:21a$1.5 TRILLION U.S. TAX CUT HAS NO MAJOR IMPACT ON BUSINESS CAPEX PLANS : survey
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aChina's industrial profits shrink again in December on weak prices, demand
RE
12:06aChina's industrial profits shrink again in Dec. on weak prices, demand
RE
12:05aSuu Kyi to investors - Myanmar is open for business
RE
01/27SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise after U.S. government reopens; Philippines climbs 1 percent
RE
01/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Emissions angst fuels new tensions in loveless German coalition
2VALE : VALE : Brazil Searching for Hundreds Missing After Dam Collapse
3BT GROUP : BT's Openreach to hire 3,000 trainees for fibre roll-out
4HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD : Saudi Aramco doubles down on South Korea with $1.6 billion bet on Hyundai Oi..
5BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.