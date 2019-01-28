Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/28/2019 | 05:16am EST
Global Stocks Start the Week With Losses

Global stocks traded lower at the start of the week, as investors weighed political developments from trade to Brexit against corporate earnings that have so far proven resilient amid signs of a world economic slowdown. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see the January jobs report. Overseas, new economic growth data in France and manufacturing data in China will help shed light on the state of global economic growth. 

 
Investors Warm to the Firms That Underpin China's E-Commerce Boom

Shares in five of China's top six express-delivery companies have rebounded this year, supported by signs of resilient demand and attractive valuations. 

 
Overlap of Tech Earnings, Trade Talks, Fed Meeting Will Test Stocks

The rare confluence of results with a Fed meeting, jobs report and trade talks in Washington could upend the stretch of quiet trading in financial markets. 

 
Are ICO Tokens Securities? Startup Wants a Judge to Decide

Canadian startup Kik Interactive plans to challenge Washington's ability to regulate the fledgling cryptocurrency industry. 

 
Drillers Are Easing Off the Gas

Some of the companies responsible for flooding the U.S. with natural gas are dialing back on drilling amid worries that supplies are outpacing demand and potentially sending already depressed prices into a tailspin. 

 
China Replaces Top Securities Regulator Amid Market Weakness

China replaced its top securities regulator with a senior banker, as authorities look for ways to boost market sentiment amid a broad economic slowdown. 

 
Trade Talks Spotlight Role of China's State-Owned Firms

When U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators start a new round of talks on Wednesday, one often-overlooked issue is bound to get a lot of U.S. attention: the role of China's state-owned companies in its economy. 

 
Popular Hedge Fund Bet on Fannie, Freddie Is Paying Off Big This Year

Some of Wall Street's biggest investors are sitting on a paper windfall this year as the government ratchets up a debate over the future of mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. 

 
Multinationals' Currency Woes: A Harbinger on Global Growth?

The strong dollar pinched consumer-goods companies sales, but the greenback's strength could signal even tougher news about slowing global growth.

