News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/28/2019 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Lower as Investors Await Fed Meeting, Tech Earnings

Global stocks fell as investors weighed political developments from trade to Brexit against corporate earnings that have so far proven resilient amid signs of a world economic slowdown. 

 
A $4 Trillion Scapegoat for Volatility: the Fed's Shrinking Portfolio

Some investors blame the stock market's volatility on the Federal Reserve shrinking its bond portfolio, but the critique puzzles Fed officials and some economists. 

 
These Chinese Bonds Won't Hold Their Sparkle Forever

Beijing will be hoping Bank of China's landmark $6 billion perpetual bond deal is one answer to the problems facing Chinese banks' balance sheets. 

 
Europe's Sputtering Economy Gives Investors the Jitters

Investors are backing away from European assets, as worries over slowing growth and political uncertainty push the European Central Bank to rethink plans to tighten monetary policy this year. 

 
Oil Falls on Global Growth Jitters

Oil prices fell in tandem with global equities, amid doubts over any near-term solution to the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, and fears that border-security negotiations in Washington could fail to prevent another government shutdown. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see the January jobs report. Overseas, new economic growth data in France and manufacturing data in China will help shed light on the state of global economic growth. 

 
Investors Warm to the Firms That Underpin China's E-Commerce Boom

Shares in five of China's top six express-delivery companies have rebounded this year, supported by signs of resilient demand and attractive valuations. 

 
Overlap of Tech Earnings, Trade Talks, Fed Meeting Will Test Stocks

The rare confluence of results with a Fed meeting, jobs report and trade talks in Washington could upend the stretch of quiet trading in financial markets. 

 
Are ICO Tokens Securities? Startup Wants a Judge to Decide

Canadian startup Kik Interactive plans to challenge Washington's ability to regulate the fledgling cryptocurrency industry. 

 
Drillers Are Easing Off the Gas

Some of the companies responsible for flooding the U.S. with natural gas are dialing back on drilling amid worries that supplies are outpacing demand and potentially sending already depressed prices into a tailspin.

